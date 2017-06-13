SOUTHFIELD, MI--(Marketwired - June 13, 2017) - If you are seeking a new job or even a career change, you should look no further and attend the Michigan Hot Jobs! Expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 at the Best Western Premier Hotel, 26555 Telegraph Road. Southfield, Michigan.

More than 75 local businesses and national employers have made arrangements to participate and interview candidates at the event. Recruiters with Mercedes Benz U.S. International will be featured onsite at the upcoming job expo to recruit Supplier Quality Engineers, Logistics Planners and Packaging Engineers for their facility located in Vance, Alabama (Tuscaloosa).

The Michigan Hot Jobs! Expo will provide job seekers with access to employers seeking talented candidates in every discipline, Engineering, Information Technology, Skilled Trades, Seasonal, Manufacturing, Production, Industrial, General Labor, Customer Services, Retail, Management, Restaurant, Accounting, Banking, Office Support, Clerical, Data Entry, Call Center, Installation, Technical, Machining, Electrical, Mortgage, Financial Planning, Insurance, Education, Truck Driving, Real Estate, Nursing, Rehabilitation, Human Services and everything in between. Admission is free.

"Top employers from throughout the Wayne, Oakland and Macomb County area will be participating and are looking to hire qualified candidates," said CJ Eason, outreach director for JobFairGiant.com "Our monthly job expos are one of the ways we directly help job seekers discover new employment opportunities."

From Kar's Nuts to Heat Treating Services, Greatway Transportation, Century Plastics/CIE USA, Estes Express Lines, Detroit Wheel and Tire, SAS Global Corp, Concentrix, PSCU, The Dako Group, Busch's Fresh Food Market, People Ready One, Industrial Steam Cleaning, Belle Tire, Sears Home Improvement, PVS Chemicals Inc, PCB Piezotronics, 160 Driving Academy, there will be a variety of employers attending the event. A full list of participating businesses will be posted on www.JobFairGiant.com by Friday, June 23.

"If you are a candidate seeking employment we encourage you to bring 50 copies of your resume and prepare to meet and interview with potential employers at the upcoming job expo," said CJ Eason, outreach director for JobFairGiant.com.

Employers interested in more information should call 734-956-4550 ext.1 or email the job fair coordinator at lucy@jobfairgiant.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/13/11G141035/Images/CG1-0421f99af3fe96df8fcb1d74581ed7fa.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/13/11G141035/Images/CG2-2cf87a78237d812582cee66e5dfff130.jpg

For more information:

734-956-4550 ext.1

lucy@jobfairgiant.com