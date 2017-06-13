Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive roller tappets marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive components sector says, "The automotive roller tappets market is witnessing growth and will gain momentum in emerging countries due to the increasing vehicle production. Tappets are crucial for the functioning of engines as these tappets reduce the noise produced by the vehicle. The high-pressure fluid moves the plunger of the tappet to touch the push rod, but does not lift it."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global automotive roller tappets market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Shift toward hydraulic tappets

Production shift to low-cost countries

Introduction of roller bearing in roller tappets

Shift toward hydraulic tappets

Conventional camshafts follow consistent mechanical rotations irrespective of the variable RPM and engine load. In high-performance vehicles, or racing car engines, where the RPM is high, a standard mechanical camshaft movement drastically impacts the output capacity of the engine. Hence, camshaft manufacturers are exploring new methods and technologies to convert the conventional mechanical movements of the camshaft to dynamic cam rotations as per the engine requirement.

HFTC (Hydraulic Flat Tapper Camshaft) is a commonly used camshaft in high-performance vehicles. Hydraulic tappets which are used for these camshafts operate with an internal cushion of pressurized oil. After initial preload at installation, a hydraulic camshaft tappets setup will adjust automatically. Usually, hydraulic tappets survive through the whole of the engine life without any service requirements.

"A dynamic camshaft rotation will positively impact the engine performance in terms of higher horsepower, lower emission due to better fuel efficiency and higher fuel economy. A dynamic camshaft requires a hydraulic tappet for smooth engine performance. Thereby the use of a high-performance camshaft would help to drive the global automotive tappets market significantly over the forecast period," says Siddharth.

Production shift to low-cost countries

With the rise in manufacturing costs, existing roller tappet manufacturers in Europe and the US are shifting their operations to APAC countries where they can get labor, raw materials, and other facilities at a lower cost. This is attributed to the fact that these regions have relatively low-cost skilled manpower coupled with strong engineering skills in them.

Multinational OEMs from the US and Europe are also becoming increasingly dependent on the suppliers from APAC to supply automotive tappets at a lower cost. For instance, Ford has partnered with Changan Auto. With the shift in OEMs production units in low-cost countries such as China, the regional tappets manufacturers such as Wuxi Xizhou are experiencing an increase in demand from some of the leading OEMs.

Introduction of roller bearing in roller tappets

There is an increasing trend of using roller bearings in the roller tappets which results in 10% less friction than the conventional type roller tappet. The shaft of the tappet with roller bearing is covered with chrome plating which improves the durability of the needle rollers. These may replace the conventional roller tappet with the sliding bearing.

For instance, NSK has developed a low-torque tappet roller for automobile diesel engines. It uses a new type of needle bearing which is claimed to have lesser wear (4µm) than the double roller bearing (5µm) and much lesser wear than current type needle bearing (20µm).

