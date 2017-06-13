MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today priced a $787.5 million Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) debt notes offering, the second high LTV deal of the year. Through STACR, its flagship credit risk transfer offering, Freddie Mac transfers a significant portion of its mortgage credit risk on certain groups of loans to private investors.

Pricing for STACR Series 2017-HQA2:

M-1 class was one-month LIBOR plus a spread of 80 basis points.

M-2 class was one month LIBOR plus a spread of 265 basis points.

B-1 class was one month LIBOR plus a spread of 475 basis points.

STACR 2017-HQA2 has a reference pool of single-family mortgages with an unpaid principal balance (UPB) of approximately $31.6 billion, consisting of a subset of fixed-rate, single-family mortgages with an original term of 241 to 360 months; they were acquired by Freddie Mac between Aug. 1, 2016 and Nov. 30, 2016 and they have LTVs ranging from 80 percent to 97 percent. Freddie Mac holds in its entirety the senior loss risk A-H bond and the first loss B-2H bond in the capital structure. Freddie Mac also retains a portion of the risk in the class M-1, M-2 and B-1 tranches.

J.P. Morgan and BNP Paribas are co-lead managers and joint bookrunners.

Freddie Mac has led the market in introducing new credit risk-sharing offerings with STACR, Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS®) and Whole Loan Securities (WLS(SM)). The company has since grown its investor base to more than 215 unique investors, including insurers and reinsurers. Since 2013, Freddie Mac has transferred a significant portion of credit risk on approximately $758 billion of UPB on single-family mortgage, including STACR 2017-HQA2. Freddie Mac has a STACR issuance calendar to help investors plan their allocations.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2017; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2016, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac's press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. A description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

