VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE: WHN) is pleased to announce that Dr. Jeffrey Hedenquist, an independent consultant and one of the world's leading experts on epithermal gold systems, recently visited Westhaven's 100% controlled Shovelnose gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), approximately 30 km south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Dr. Hedenquist stated that, "The Shovelnose property features an epithermal vein system at a shallow level of erosion that is locally anomalous in precious metals, commonly associated with colloform-banded quartz veinlets. Most drilling has tested depths of only 100-150 metres, meaning that potential remains deeper in structurally controlled feeder zones, as discussed in my report."

The results of Dr. Hedenquist's technical review are summarized below or for the full report please go to the website: http://westhavenventures.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/details/

-- The epithermal characteristics, size, and local indications of mineralization at the Shovelnose property indicate that untested potential remains, particularly in that most of the 39 drill holes tested shallow intervals, less than 100 to 150 m depth. Only half a dozen holes were drilled to approx. 200 to 300 m depth over approx. 1 km strike length in the Mik-Tower-Alpine area, with azimuth within +/-30 degrees of east-west. -- There is alteration and vein evidence for the prospect to be continuous at least approx. 1.5 km west of the Mik-Tower-Alpine area. Given the extent of till cover in the area, it is also possible that the focus of the system is lateral from the principal area that has been drilled. -- There is evidence, both at surface and in some drill holes - particularly those recently drilled at Alpine - for the hydrothermal system to be prospective for gold mineralization.

Current Work

Approximately 50 line kilometres of ground magnetics was just completed. The purpose of this program is to increase the resolution of the survey to 50-m line spacing to more clearly indicate favorable structures at the Tower, MIK and Alpine zones where drilling has traced a broad zone of near surface, low grade gold-silver mineralization. Additionally, an assessment of clay mineralogy is underway to determine paleotemperatures to help vector towards potentially higher grade mineralized conduits lateral or deeper to the present area of drilling. Results of both these programs will be available shortly.

