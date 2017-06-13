Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global chemical and materials industry. Technavio's market research reports on the chemicals and materials industry covers topics such as additives, adhesives, and sealants, agrochemicals and fertilizers, bio-chemicals and materials, chemical engineering equipment, and glass and ceramics.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613005332/en/

Technavio's chemicals and materials industry reports cover a variety of categories. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has compiled a list of three markets that have high growth potential for the forecast period of 2017-2021. All three of these reports are currently available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only. To access all of Technavio's reports, request a free demo to see how you can view the full library which consists of 8,000+ reports.

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Building Panel Materials Market 2017-2021

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount:View market snapshot before purchasing

Building panels are used to construct the external and internal features of a building.

are used to construct the external and internal features of a building. Rapid urbanization in countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Brazil is propelling the growth of the construction industry, indirectly creating demand for building panel materials.

Evonik Industries, Huntsman, Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Saint-Gobain are some of the important market vendors.

Global Polystyrene Foam Market 2017-2021

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount:View market snapshot before purchasing

Polystyrene is lightweight and moisture resistant in nature, making it suitable for industries such as building and construction, transportation, electronics, and packaging.

The polystyrene foam market is witnessing high growth in emerging economies, such as Brazil, China, Russia, Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, Mexico, and India.

is witnessing high growth in emerging economies, such as Brazil, China, Russia, Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, Mexico, and India. This report also considers the growth of related polymers markets such as the polyethylene (PE) foam market, which is expected to project an impressive CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecasted period.

Global Ink Additives Market 2017-2021

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount:View market snapshot before purchasing

Ink additives act as dispersants, wetting agents, defoamers, and driers to enhance the performance of the ink and printing.

The global ink additives market is projected to grow significantly due to its increasing demand from the end users such as food and beverages and electronics.

is projected to grow significantly due to its increasing demand from the end users such as food and beverages and electronics. One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the ink additives market in the coming years is the growing demand for eco-friendly inks.

Access Technavio's Full Report Library

Technavio subscription plans start at USD 10,000 annually. Subscribing to this plan will give you immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 8,000+ existing reports in 120+ industries and 50+ countries. Request a free demo to learn more about this offer.

Browse other reports from our chemicals and materials library:

Global Acrylonitrile Market 2017-2021

Global Resorcinol Market 2017-2021

Global Anti-Foaming Agents Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613005332/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com