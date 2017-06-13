SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Achievers, an industry leading provider of employee recognition and engagement solutions, today announced two keynote speakers and topics for its annual user conference, Achievers Customer Experience (ACE), which will be held in New Orleans Sept. 11-13, 2017. Celebrating its eighth year, ACE brings together businesses looking to design and advance complex employee engagement programs, along with guest speakers and HR thought leaders focused on improving the employee experience and driving engagement to achieve desired business outcomes.

"Each year, ACE addresses the employee experience and engagement topics and solutions that are important to our attendees, who span multiple countries and industries," said David Brennan, general manager of Achievers, which is a company of Blackhawk Network, a global leader in retail and incentive solutions. "By bringing together HR industry experts, thought leaders, customers and prospects, Achievers delivers thought-provoking insights, networking opportunities and actionable best practices to help ACE participants advance their own goals."

The 2017 ACE event will feature the following keynote speakers, whose personal and professional accomplishments have propelled them to become leaders in their fields:

David Novak, former CEO of YUM! Brands -- which include Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut® -- will share how he built a culture of recognition at YUM! that had a positive impact on its groups, leadership and brands, on both a personal and a global level.

Carey Lohrenz, the first female F-14 Tomcat fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy, is used to working in a hyper-fast, pressure-packed environment. Carey will provide her insights on "fearless leadership" and how to increase team performance, even under the most stressful conditions.

Brennan added, "At Achievers, we know how valuable our clients' time is -- that's why we've engaged keynoters from whom we can all learn practical and readily-applicable lessons. Plus, ACE will be particularly exciting this year as we have the historic, vibrant city of New Orleans as the backdrop for our transformative annual event."

For the first time, ACE will be held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in New Orleans beginning with its seventh annual Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Awards Gala on Sept. 11. ACE attendees will have the opportunity to experience the sights and sounds of New Orleans first-hand during a special evening social event at B.B. King's Blues Club on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

For additional details regarding ACE 2017 sessions and early bird registration, visit http://ace2017.achievers.com/, and follow the conversation about ACE on Twitter at @Achievers and AACE17.

