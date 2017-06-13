NEEDHAM, MA--(Marketwired - June 13, 2017) -Clinical Informatics News, the leader in reporting innovative technologies from clinical trials to medical informatics, today opened the call for entries for the 2018 Clinical Informatics News Best Practices Awards. The Fourth Annual Clinical Informatics News Best Practices Awards program seeks to recognize outstanding examples of applied strategic innovation -- partnerships, deployments, and collaborations that manifestly improve the clinical trial process.

The Criteria for Entry Includes:

The work for which recognition is sought must have been done in the last two years and be substantially complete.

Nominations are open to R&D and scientific facilities and labs in pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies, academia, government, medical or related institutions and organizations, as well as public and private research organizations.

Past Winners Include:

2017 Best Practices Award Winners

Clinical Data Intelligence: CluePoints

Study Startup and Design: DrugDev

Patient Data Management: Mytrus, Inc.

2016 Best Practices Award Winners

Clinical Data Intelligence: Neurological Clinical Research Institute @ Massachusetts General Hospital and Prize4Life

Study Startup and Design: Clincierge

Patient Data Management: Science 37 with LA BioMed

2015 Best Practices Award Winners:

Patient Data Management: ePharmaSolutions

Study Startup and Design: Clinical Supplies Management (CSM)

Clinical Data Intelligence: Dabo Health

2014 Best Practices Award Winners:

Patient Data Management: Mytrus and Pfizer

Study Startup and Design: Clinical Ink

Clinical Data Intelligence: Forte Research Systems Research Resonance Network

For more information on submitting your Clinical Informatics News Best Practices Awards entry form, visit: ClinicalInformaticsNews.com/BestPracticeAwards or contact Allison Proffitt, Editorial Director, 617.233.8280 or aproffitt@clinicalinformaticsnews.com. Deadline for entry is November 10, 2017.

Winners are chosen by a panel of experts and will be announced at the Cambridge Healthtech Institute's Ninth Annual Summit for Clinical Ops Executives, that is February 13-15, 2018 in Orlando, FL. Additional information on this event can be found at www.ScopeSummit.com.

About Clinical Informatics News (www.ClinicalInformaticsNews.com)

Part of Cambridge Healthtech Publishing (www.HealthtechPublishing.com), Clinical Informatics News reports on innovative technologies from clinical trials to medical informatics. Technology continues to permeate all aspects of clinical trials and the patient experience, and the tools to support these efforts are maturing rapidly. ClinicalInformaticsNews.com, the Clinical Informatics News Newsletter and News Bulletins provide authoritative news, views and insights on the vast landscape of innovation between clinical trial management and delivery of care.

About Cambridge Healthtech Institute (www.healthtech.com)

Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academia, and niche service providers. CHI is renowned for its vast conference portfolio held worldwide including PepTalk, Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, SCOPE Summit, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, PEGS Summit, Drug Discovery Chemistry, Biomarker World Congress, World Preclinical Congress, Next Generation Dx Summit and Discovery on Target. CHI's portfolio of products include Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Barnett International, Insight Pharma Reports, Cambridge Marketing Consultants, Cambridge Meeting Planners, Knowledge Foundation, Bio-IT World, Clinical Informatics News and Diagnostics World.

Contact:



Lisa Scimemi

Publisher

Clinical Informatics News

lscimemi@ClinicalInformaticsNews.com