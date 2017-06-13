ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - June 13, 2017) - Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated ("Stifel") and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods ("KBW") subsidiaries combined to rank No. 1 out of 161 qualifying firms in the 2017 Thomson Reuters Analyst Awards in the U.S.

Stifel analysts won 19 awards, including five No. 1 industry rankings. Simon Yarmak ranked No. 9 overall in the earnings estimate accuracy category out of 1,829 analysts. KBW analysts won four awards, giving the firm a total of 23.

"2017 marks our second consecutive No. 1 ranking and 11 straight years in the top 10," said Hugh Warns, Global Head of Research for Stifel. "It truly is a remarkable run of success. Our impressive track record reflects not only the hard work and deep industry experience of our outstanding team of analysts, but Stifel's commitment to providing our clients with high-quality fundamental research."

In addition, Stifel and KBW each won one award for earnings estimate accuracy in the Thomson Reuters Analyst Awards in the United Kingdom/Ireland, and KBW won one award stock-picking award in Canada.

About the Thomson Reuters Analyst Awards

Based on StarMine methodology, the Thomson Reuters Analyst Awards are globally recognized as the gold standard in objective measurement of sell-side analyst performance. The awards recognize the world's top individual sell-side analysts and firms, and they can also be used by buy-side firms to identify the leading analysts at sell-side firms. The Thomson Reuters Analyst Awards measure the performance of sell-side analysts based on the returns of their buy and sell recommendations relative to industry benchmarks, and the accuracy of their earnings estimates in 14 regions across the globe. For more information on StarMine's quantitative analytics, click here.

About Stifel/KBW Research

Stifel and KBW form the industry's largest U.S. equity research platform (1,199 stocks under coverage) and 13th largest global equity research platform (1,622 stocks under coverage). In addition, Stifel and KBW combine to rank as the largest provider of U.S. small- and mid-cap equity coverage.

According to data from StarMine, Stifel is a top ten provider of U.S. equity coverage in the diversified industrials, healthcare, real estate, technology, and transportation sectors. KBW is the largest provider of U.S. equity research in financial institutions and ranks among the top ten in coverage of banks, capital markets, and thrifts & mortgage finance.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc.; and Eaton Partners, LLC, and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank & Trust offers a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit www.stifel.com.

