Global Industrial Valves Market to Reach $84.3 Billion by 2023: Growing Demand from Oil & Gas Production-related Facilities in the GCC Countries - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Industrial Valves Market by Material Type (Cast Iron, Steel, Cryogenic, Alloy Based), Size, Valve Type (Ball, Butterfly, Gate, Globe, Check, Plug), Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report to their offering.

The industrial valves market is expected to be valued at USD 84.30 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2017 and 2023. The major factors driving the growth of this market include growing demand from oil & gas production-related facilities in the GCC countries, increasing demand for energy in APAC, increasing focus on smart cities in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, revenue shift in the industry, and rising demand for automation from manufacturing and process industries for predictive maintenance and monitoring.

This report segments the industrial valves market on the basis of material type, valve type, size, industry, and region. The industrial valves market for energy & power is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. The significant growth of this industry can be attributed to the usage of power in industrial process because of urbanization and rapidly increasing population.

Globe and Ball valves accounted for the largest share of the industrial valves market in 2016. This growth can be attributed to its usage for subsea applications, high temperature service, high pressure service, abrasive service, cryogenic service, sour service, and cryogenic service in the industries such as oil & gas, water & wastewater, chemical, and pulp & paper industries. Additionally, in the oil & gas industry, ball valves are mainly used for stopping and starting the flow of any fluid, moderate throttling, and flow diversion.

The industrial valves market for the energy & power industry is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023. This high market growth rate can be attributed to the rapidly growing population and demand from emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil.



Companies Mentioned



AVK Holding A/S

Avcon Controls Pvt Ltd

Cameron - Schlumberger

Crane Co.

Emerson

Flowserve Corporation

Forbes Marshall

IMI PLC.

Kitz Corporation

Metso Corporation

Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

Pentair PLC

Velan Inc.

Samson AG

The Weir Group, PLC

Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Industrial Valve Market, By Material Type



8 Industrial Valve Market, By Valve Type



9 Industrial Valve Market, By Size



10 Industrial Valves Market, By Industry



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



