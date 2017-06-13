Quantzig, a leading global analytics and advisory firm is set to host a webinar titled 'Analytics for Commercial Excellence in Healthcare Industry Vision 2020. The 45-minute webinar will take place on June 21st and 22nd, focusing on the envisions of the application of analytics for commercial excellence in the healthcare industry by the year 2020

Why should you attend this webinar?

Commercial excellence teams of pharma majors are directly facing intense top/bottom line pressure and looking for innovative commercial models to maximize sales, marketing and customer responsiveness. Traditional commercial models are passé and pharma majors need to strongly consider data and advanced analytics driven commercial excellence by applying analytical techniques to leverage the best out of their existing sales and marketing resources.

Data driven insights based on internal (patient, marketing, and sales) and external (digital) data can help in developing long-term and sustainable business models that will help pharma majors achieve their business goals. This type of business model will help companies with optimizing their marketing investments, increase sales, and improve conversions through sales force performance management and addressing the latent needs of customers. By choosing to ignore the benefits of a data driven commercial excellence model, pharma companies risk losing investments across the sales and marketing portfolio, and market share to competitors.

Key Webinar Takeaways and Speakers

Presenting the webinar will be Aviral Sinha, analytics services leader for the Quantzig team. Aviral has over five years providing marketing analytics, pricing optimization, forecasting, and BI solutions for the retail, CPG, food and beverage, media, telecom, and entertainment industries. His insights will address the following key topics along with a 15-minute Q&A session.

Current challenges and new commercial models to maximize sales and marketing effectiveness

Transition from basic to advanced data analytics driven commercial excellence

Rising prominence of digital analytics in commercial excellence

The way forward for commercial operations organizations

Please follow the links given below to register for the webinar:

For NA Audience

Registration link https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2036360788997183490 Webinar ID 564-500-491 Date and Time Thu, Jun 22, 2017 10:30 AM 11:15 AM CDT Duration 45 mins

For EMEA Audience

Registration link https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2931850337657893122 Webinar ID 526-474-595 Date and Time Wed, Jun 21, 2017 11:00 AM 11:45 AM BST Duration 45 mins

