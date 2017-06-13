According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global blood clot retrieval devices marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613006259/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global blood clot retrieval devices market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The market research analysis categorizes the global blood clot retrieval devices market into three major product segments. They are:

Mechanical embolus removal devices

Stent retrievers

Ultrasound-assisted devices

Mechanical embolus removal devices

Mechanical embolus removal devices play a significant role in 'bridging strategy' between intravenous and intra-arterial thrombolytic therapy. It offers the advantage of getting directly at the clot and at the same time dissolving the clot from the affected regions.

According to a study published by the Department of Neurosurgery, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford University in 2010, the treatment of acute ischemic stroke with mechanical thrombectomy increased the survival time when compared with standard medical therapy. Therefore, the precision of the devices in removing blood clots and their cost-effectiveness will increase their adoption rate in the developing countries such as India and China.

Stent retrievers

Stent retrievers are mainly used for flow restoration and thrombectomy in acute embolic stroke. The market adoption of these devices solely depends on the effectiveness and accuracy of the products. To prove this, the manufacturers perform clinical trials, which is done in-house or in association with end-users. The clinical trials of the devices proved the efficiency of these devices, which stated that 0% recurrence of aneurysms occurred after complete occlusion.

"The increase in ischemic stroke cases is the major opportunity driver in the countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, Canada, and Japan. The key growth countries in APAC include India, China, and Korea due to increasing adoption of the stent retrievers for treating the individuals with ischemic stroke," says Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devicesresearch.

Ultrasound-assisted devices

The ultrasound-assisted devices market is the emerging area of focus in blood clot retrieval devices market. The availability of this product is very limited in the market. The main driver for this device is the precision and its accuracy in detecting the blood clot within limited time and treating the patients with minimally invasive ways, which do not require any big surgeries. This will lead to the reduction of average length of stay of the patient.

"The key factors influencing the growth of this market include the risk of hemorrhage due to increasing age, high blood pressure, diabetes, and strokes. The rise in awareness of these devices and revision of reimbursement policies are factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period," says Srinivas.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Argon Medical Devices

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Browse Related Reports:

Global Infusion Pumps Market 2017-2021

Global Periodontal Dental Services Market 2017-2021

Global Pen Needles Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like central nervous systemmedical imaging, and vaccines. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613006259/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com