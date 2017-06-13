Ventricular Assist Devices Global Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2023: Analysis By Product, Implant Type, Pump Type, Patient Type & Application - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ventricular Assistance Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2023" report to their offering.

The heart conditions are considered advanced or end stage heart failure, when conventional heart therapies and management strategies no longer work. The reduced ability of the heart to pump blood and maintain normal bodily function leads to heart failure. Heart transplantation is currently the preferred treatment for end-stage heart failure. The availability of donor hearts is insufficient to meet the required demand and many patients are not eligible for transplantation due to age and other health conditions. The ventricular assist devices (VAD) are used to treat end stage heart failure. The ventricular assist device is a mechanical pump that supports heart function and blood flow by taking on the workload of the left ventricle, right ventricle or both left and right ventricles helping the heart to pump oxygenated blood to the rest of the body.



Products of Ventricular assist devices market is segmented into Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD), Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVAD) and Biventricular Assist Devices (Bi-VAD). VAD market by pump type is segmented into Pulsating or Pneumatic Pump and Continuous Flow Pump. The continuous flow pump is further segmented into Axial flow pump and Centrifugal flow pump. VAD market by implant type is segmented into Extracorporeal VAD, Intracorporeal VAD and Percutaneous VAD. VAD market by patient type is segmented into Adult and Pediatric VAD. Applications of Ventricular assist devices are segmented into Bridge to Transplant (BTT), Bridge to destination (BTD), Bridge to Recovery (BTR).



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Abiomed, Inc.

Berlin Heart Gmbh

Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd

Cleveland Heart , Inc.

, Inc. Corwave

Evaheart, Inc.

Fineheart Sarl

Fresenius Medical Care & Co. Kgaa

Jarvik Heart

Leviticus-Cardio Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Mitiheart Corporation

Procyrion

Reliant Heart

Tandemlife

Windmill Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis



4 Ventricular Assist Devices Global Market, by Product



5 Ventricular Assist Devices Global Market, by Implant Type



6 Ventricular Assist Devices Global Market, by Pump Type



7 Ventricular Assist Devices Global Market, by Patient Type



8 Ventricular Assist Devices Global Market, by Application



9 Regional Analysis



10 Company Developments



11 Major Companies



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4tdftr/ventricular

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716