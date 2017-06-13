Alcami Partners with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to Rebuild Kettle Moraine State Forest Trail

GERMANTOWN, Wisconsin, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Alcami, a leading provider of custom development and manufacturing services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, today announced a partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to rebuild a half-mile section of the Pike Lake Hiking Trail in the nearby Kettle Moraine State Forest. Alcami operates a world-class Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing and development facility in Germantown, Wisconsin, approximately 20 miles from the forest's Pike Lake Unit.

Sixteen volunteers from Alcami's Germantown, Wisconsin facility worked alongside members of the Wisconsin DNR to transform the existing eroded Pike Lake Trail into a quality, sustainable path. The volunteers worked by hand to relocate rocks, prune tree roots, move topsoil and rake and compact the new trail. Alcami also provided funding to cover preliminary excavation, equipment rental and final construction costs.

"We are excited to collaborate with the Wisconsin DNR to rebuild the Pike Lake Trail for the thousands of visitors that cherish it. This volunteer project is representative of our commitment to protect, preserve and restore the environment for all to enjoy," said Ted Dolan, Alcami's Chief Operating Officer. "Environmental responsibility is one of our priorities. Alcami operates in an environmentally efficient and sensitive manner and gives back to the community through green initiatives like this one."

"The Wisconsin State Park System is excited to work with volunteers and partners such as Alcami to provide exceptional experiences for our visitors," said Ben Bergey, Director of the Wisconsin State Park System. "With thousands of miles of multi-use trail across the state to maintain, volunteers provide a critical role in aiding to maintain these trails."

Pike Lake's trails were designed in the 1980s using building techniques that were then accepted practice. The trail is being upgraded to meet current sustainable standards. Alcami and the Wisconsin DNR have implemented a sustainable trail design, where precipitation does not run along the trail, but across it.

Over 364,000 people visited the Pike Lake Unit last year to swim, picnic, camp, bicycle, and hike. The glacial terrain offers challenging slopes with great viewpoints of popular destinations, like Pike Lake and the Holy Hill Basilica.

