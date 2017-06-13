Regulatory News:
The Combined General Meeting of Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) shareholders took place in Paris on Tuesday, 13 June 2017 and was chaired by Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of Sopra Steria Group.
All 18 resolutions submitted by the Board were approved.
Among the resolutions adopted at the Meeting, Sopra Steria Group shareholders, validated the payment of a dividend of €2.20 per share in respect of 2016, with an ex-date of 3 July 2017, which will be payable as of 5 July 2017;
Below the results of the vote are available on the company's website: http://www.soprasteria.com/en/investors/investors-relations/shareholders-meetings
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
|Result of Vote
|Sopra Steria Group Combined general meeting of 13 June 2017
|Number of shares with voting rights
|20,525,249
|Number of shareholders attending the Meeting or being represented or voting by post
|660
|Number of shares attending the Meeting or being represented or voting by post
|21,396,628
|Participation rate in percentage of exercisable voting rights
|81.00%
|Ordinary General Meeting
|in favor
|abstention
|against
|hour
|Resolution
|Vote
|Vote
|Vote
|15:26:10
|1
|Approval of the individual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2016; approval of non-deductible expenses
|21,385,509
|99.95%
|2,922
|0.01%
|8,197
|0.04%
|15:26:33
|2
|Granting of final discharge to members of the Board of Directors
|21,221,697
|99.18%
|445
|<0.01%
|174,486
|0.82%
|15:26:58
|3
|Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2016
|21,395,787
|>99.99%
|530
|<0.01%
|311
|<0.01%
|15:27:19
|4
|Appropriation of earnings and determination of the dividend
|21,193,659
|99.05%
|532
|<0.01%
|202,437
|0.95%
|15:27:42
|5
|Approval of agreements governed by Articles L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code
|17,521,526
|81.89%
|2,801
|0.01%
|3,872,301
|18.10%
|15:28:09
|6
|Opinion on items of compensation due or granted in respect of financial year 2016 to Pierre Pasquier, Chairman
|18,528,700
|86.60%
|1,403
|<0.01%
|2,866,525
|13.40%
|15:28:35
|7
|Opinion on items of compensation due or granted in respect of financial year 2016 to Vincent Paris, Chief Executive Officer
|18,612,587
|86.99%
|1,164
|<0.01%
|2,782,877
|13.01%
|15:29:03
|8
|Approval of the principles and criteria for the determination, distribution and allocation of items of compensation for the Chairman in respect of financial year 2017
|17,467,207
|81.64%
|1,137
|<0.01%
|3,928,284
|18.36%
|15:29:32
|9
|Approval of the principles and criteria for the determination, distribution and allocation of items of compensation for the Chief Executive Officer in respect of financial year 2017
|18,308,375
|85.57%
|3,523
|0.01%
|3,084,730
|14.42%
|15:29:56
|10
|Ratification of the co-optation of Emma Fernandez as a director for a term of one year
|21,283,666
|99.47%
|3,089
|0.01%
|109,873
|0.51%
|15:30:17
|11
|Setting of directors' fees at €500,000
|21,360,311
|99.83%
|2,848
|0.01%
|33,469
|0.16%
|15:30:45
|12
|Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of 18 months, to allow the Company to buy back its own shares pursuant to Article L. 225-209 of the French Commercial Code
|16,162,671
|75.54%
|2,929
|0.01%
|5,231,028
|24.45%
|Extraordinary General Meeting
|15:31:18
|13
|Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 18 months, to issue share subscription warrants to be allotted to shareholders free of charge in the event of a takeover bid, up to a nominal amount equal to the amount of the share capital
|14,797,288
|69.16%
|2,953
|0.01%
|6,596,387
|30.83%
|15:31:53
|14
|Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to decide to increase the share capital, without pre-emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders, via issues to persons employed by the Company or by a company of the Group, subject to enrolment in a company savings plan, up to a maximum of 3% of the share capital
|20,906,001
|97.71%
|3,739
|0.01%
|486,888
|2.28%
|15:32:17
|15
|Appointment of Christian Bret as a non-voting director for a term of one year
|16,885,064
|78.91%
|853
|<0.01%
|4,510,711
|21.08%
|15:32:40
|16
|Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association to ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements
|21,390,476
|99.97%
|655
|<0.01%
|5,497
|0.03%
|15:33:12
|17
|Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors to amend the Company's Articles of Association to ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and corresponding amendments to Article 17 of the Company's Articles of Association, "Powers of the Board of Directors"
|17,435,893
|81.49%
|3,022
|0.01%
|3,957,713
|18.50%
|15:33:32
|18
|Powers granted to carry out all legal formalities
|21,391,948
|99.98%
|565
|<0.01%
|4,115
|0.02%
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613006309/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Sopra Steria Group
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33.1.40.67.68.16
or
Press Relations
Image Sept
Caroline Simon Simon Zaks
caroline.simon@image7.fr / szaks@image7.fr
+33.1.53.70.74.65 / +33.1.53.70.74.63