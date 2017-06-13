Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) shareholders took place in Paris on Tuesday, 13 June 2017 and was chaired by Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of Sopra Steria Group.

All 18 resolutions submitted by the Board were approved.

Among the resolutions adopted at the Meeting, Sopra Steria Group shareholders, validated the payment of a dividend of €2.20 per share in respect of 2016, with an ex-date of 3 July 2017, which will be payable as of 5 July 2017;

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

Result of Vote Sopra Steria Group Combined general meeting of 13 June 2017 Number of shares with voting rights 20,525,249 Number of shareholders attending the Meeting or being represented or voting by post 660 Number of shares attending the Meeting or being represented or voting by post 21,396,628 Participation rate in percentage of exercisable voting rights 81.00%

Ordinary General Meeting in favor abstention against hour Resolution Vote Vote Vote 15:26:10 1 Approval of the individual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2016; approval of non-deductible expenses 21,385,509 99.95% 2,922 0.01% 8,197 0.04% 15:26:33 2 Granting of final discharge to members of the Board of Directors 21,221,697 99.18% 445 <0.01% 174,486 0.82% 15:26:58 3 Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2016 21,395,787 >99.99% 530 <0.01% 311 <0.01% 15:27:19 4 Appropriation of earnings and determination of the dividend 21,193,659 99.05% 532 <0.01% 202,437 0.95% 15:27:42 5 Approval of agreements governed by Articles L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code 17,521,526 81.89% 2,801 0.01% 3,872,301 18.10% 15:28:09 6 Opinion on items of compensation due or granted in respect of financial year 2016 to Pierre Pasquier, Chairman 18,528,700 86.60% 1,403 <0.01% 2,866,525 13.40% 15:28:35 7 Opinion on items of compensation due or granted in respect of financial year 2016 to Vincent Paris, Chief Executive Officer 18,612,587 86.99% 1,164 <0.01% 2,782,877 13.01% 15:29:03 8 Approval of the principles and criteria for the determination, distribution and allocation of items of compensation for the Chairman in respect of financial year 2017 17,467,207 81.64% 1,137 <0.01% 3,928,284 18.36% 15:29:32 9 Approval of the principles and criteria for the determination, distribution and allocation of items of compensation for the Chief Executive Officer in respect of financial year 2017 18,308,375 85.57% 3,523 0.01% 3,084,730 14.42% 15:29:56 10 Ratification of the co-optation of Emma Fernandez as a director for a term of one year 21,283,666 99.47% 3,089 0.01% 109,873 0.51% 15:30:17 11 Setting of directors' fees at €500,000 21,360,311 99.83% 2,848 0.01% 33,469 0.16% 15:30:45 12 Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of 18 months, to allow the Company to buy back its own shares pursuant to Article L. 225-209 of the French Commercial Code 16,162,671 75.54% 2,929 0.01% 5,231,028 24.45% Extraordinary General Meeting 15:31:18 13 Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 18 months, to issue share subscription warrants to be allotted to shareholders free of charge in the event of a takeover bid, up to a nominal amount equal to the amount of the share capital 14,797,288 69.16% 2,953 0.01% 6,596,387 30.83% 15:31:53 14 Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to decide to increase the share capital, without pre-emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders, via issues to persons employed by the Company or by a company of the Group, subject to enrolment in a company savings plan, up to a maximum of 3% of the share capital 20,906,001 97.71% 3,739 0.01% 486,888 2.28% 15:32:17 15 Appointment of Christian Bret as a non-voting director for a term of one year 16,885,064 78.91% 853 <0.01% 4,510,711 21.08% 15:32:40 16 Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association to ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements 21,390,476 99.97% 655 <0.01% 5,497 0.03% 15:33:12 17 Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors to amend the Company's Articles of Association to ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and corresponding amendments to Article 17 of the Company's Articles of Association, "Powers of the Board of Directors" 17,435,893 81.49% 3,022 0.01% 3,957,713 18.50% 15:33:32 18 Powers granted to carry out all legal formalities 21,391,948 99.98% 565 <0.01% 4,115 0.02%

