According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global collagen peptide marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613006301/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global collagen peptide market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Collagen Peptide Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

"The global collagen peptide market is expected to observe considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the rising consumption and demand from end users such as food and beverage, nutraceutical, and personal care. The increasing spending power and rising awareness regarding the benefits of collagen are expected to drive consumption," says Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst for specialty chemicalsresearch at Technavio.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The market research analysis categorizes the global collagen peptide market into three major application segments. They are:

Food and beverage

Nutraceuticals industry

Personal care industry

Global collagen peptide market for food and beverage industry

In 2016, the food and beverage industry was the largest application segment for the global collagen peptide market. This is expected to continue owing to the increasing demand for functional food and beverage products. Collagen peptide is 'generally recognized as safe' (GRAS) as a food ingredient, as per the guidelines of the US food and drug administration.

Collagen peptide is used in marshmallows, desserts, bakery products, dairy products, pet foods, meat packaging, frosted cereals, cream cheese, cupcakes, candies, pudding, juices, and beverages. In food and beverage application, collagen peptide is widely used as a binding agent, stabilizer, texturing agent, whipping agent, and emulsifier. It is also used in cream fillings and whipped toppings due to its stabilizing properties.

Global collagen peptide market for nutraceuticals industry

Collagen is one of the key structural proteins of the body. Collagen peptide is a decent source of multiple amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. Since the body can easily digest collagen peptide, it is commonly used in various nutritional products such as protein powders, supplements, protein drinks, protein energy bars, joint cartilage supplements, and anti-inflammation supplements.

Collagen peptide is preferred in the nutraceuticals industry due to its economical nature. It is widely used in the nutraceuticals industry as an excipient. Amino acids found in collagen peptide are helpful for the growth of skin, nail, hair, and for joint health. Glycine covers the major share of amino acids present in collagen peptide. Glycine possesses anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antispastic properties.

Global collagen peptide market for personal care industry

The non-edible form of collagen peptide is used in personal care applications due to its stabilizing, viscosity control, cleaning, and film forming properties. It is predominantly used as an ingredient in various personal care products such as face creams, shampoos, conditioners, hair gel, body lotions, lipsticks, hair sprays, face masks, sunscreens, fingernail formulae, tan lotions, and bath salts.

"Collagen peptide is preferred in cosmetic products for its protein content. It aids in tightening loose skin and supports the growth of nail and hair. Collagen peptide is widely used in hair care products to enhance the strength, shine, and manageability of the hair," says Ajay.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

GELITA

Nitta Gelatin

PB Gelatins

Rousselot

Weishardt Group

Browse Related Reports:

Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market 2017-2021

Global Acrylonitrile Market 2017-2021

Global Ethylbenzene Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like metals and mineralsolefins, and industrial gases. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613006301/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com