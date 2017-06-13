VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- The Cannabis Life Conference Vancouver will gather vendors, industry experts, doctors, activists and consumers at the Westin Bayshore on July 7-8. This exciting two-day event will provide an informative journey for those passionate about cannabis, or curious, as they explore the opportunities of an alternative medicine. Attendees will experience a guided, behind the scenes tour into the emerging medicinal industry through a variety of intriguing panel topics, keynote speakers, and interactive networking opportunities.

The event will host talks by retired medical doctor & author Charles Whitfield, Canada's most prominent cannabis activist Jodie Emery, CEO and lead consultant for CannaKids Tracy Ryan, artist, advocate and entrepreneur Miz D and many more! View full speaker details here.

Panel topics will include:

-- Am I Illegal? - Navigating your way through policy and legalization -- THC & CBD - Best applications and practices -- Lets Talk Sex - Cannabis and sexuality -- Exercise & Recovery - Understanding your body and its relation to cannabis -- Applications in Cancer Treatment -- Lifestyle and Creativity - Destigmatization and designing a new culture -- The Cash Crop? - How to raise capital in the new cannabis world -- Pets & Cannabis - Paws-itive alternatives for your furry companions

In addition to industry leading panelists and ground-breaking speakers, the conference will host an interactive exhibition floor with upwards of 50 exhibitors giving a well rounded look at the industry, from small craft businesses to national licensed producers. Health, investment and wellness will be a theme.

Event sponsors include The Georgia Straight, Cannabis Growers of Canada, Jade Maple, Daily Hive & Weedmaps.

Visit CannabisLifeConference.com to register in advance for $15 or pay $20 at the door.

For more information, please visit CannabisLifeConference.com or contact info@cambridgehouse.com.

