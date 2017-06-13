Global Organic Electronics Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts 2014-2017 & 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Organic Electronics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 31.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $317.12 million by 2025.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Reducing The Operating Voltage And Power Consumption Of Organic-Based Logic Circuits Is A Critical Step For Commercialization
- Increasing Applications In Various Industries
- Recent Technological Developments in Organic Electronics
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Organic Electronics Market, By Application
- System Components Application
- Printed Batteries
- Organic Radio Frequency Identification (ORFID) TAGs
- Conductive Ink
- Organic Sensors & Actuators
- Logic & Memory Devices
- Organic Photovoltaic Application
- Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGs)
- Dye-sensitized solar cell (DSSC)
- Organic Photovoltaics (OPV)
- Display Application
- Electrophoretic
- Electroluminescent
- OLED Displays
- Electrochromic
- E-paper Displays
- Other Organic Electronics Applications
- Organic Transistors
- Paper Substrates
- Disposable Electronics
- Smart Applications
5 Organic Electronics Market, By Material
- Substrate Materials
- Metal Foil
- Plastic Substrates
- Glass Substrates
- Dielectric Materials
- Polyethylene terephthalate
- Polyvinyl alcohol
- Polypropylene
- Polymethyl methacrylate
- Polycarbonate
- Semiconductor Materials
- Polymers
- Small Molecules
- Conductive Materials
- Inorganic
- Organic
6 Organic Electronics Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
- AGC Seimi Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Au Optronics Corporation (Display Panel Manufacturer)
- BASF Materialscience AG
- Bayer Materialscience AG (Organic Material Supplier)
- Dupont (E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company) (Organic Material Supplier)
- Evonik
- Fujifilm Dimatix, Inc.
- H.C. STARCK
- Heliatek
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (End User)
- Lg Display (Display Panel Manufacturer)
- Merck Kgaa (Organic Material Supplier)
- Novaled Gmbh (Organic Material Supplier)
- Polyic
- Samsung Display (Display Panel Manufacturer)
- Sony Corporation (End User)
- Sumitomo Corporation (Organic Material Supplier)
- Universal Display Corporation (UDC) (Organic Material Supplier)
