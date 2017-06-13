Global Organic Electronics Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts 2014-2017 & 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Organic Electronics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 31.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $317.12 million by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Reducing The Operating Voltage And Power Consumption Of Organic-Based Logic Circuits Is A Critical Step For Commercialization

Increasing Applications In Various Industries

Recent Technological Developments in Organic Electronics

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Organic Electronics Market, By Application



System Components Application

Printed Batteries

Organic Radio Frequency Identification (ORFID) TAGs

Conductive Ink

Organic Sensors & Actuators

Logic & Memory Devices

Organic Photovoltaic Application

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGs)

Dye-sensitized solar cell (DSSC)

Organic Photovoltaics (OPV)

Display Application

Electrophoretic

Electroluminescent

OLED Displays

Electrochromic

E-paper Displays

Other Organic Electronics Applications

Organic Transistors

Paper Substrates

Disposable Electronics

Smart Applications

5 Organic Electronics Market, By Material



Substrate Materials

Metal Foil

Plastic Substrates

Glass Substrates

Dielectric Materials

Polyethylene terephthalate

Polyvinyl alcohol

Polypropylene

Polymethyl methacrylate

Polycarbonate

Semiconductor Materials

Polymers

Small Molecules

Conductive Materials

Inorganic

Organic

6 Organic Electronics Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



AGC Seimi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Au Optronics Corporation (Display Panel Manufacturer)

BASF Materialscience AG

Bayer Materialscience AG (Organic Material Supplier)

Dupont (E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company) (Organic Material Supplier)

Evonik

Fujifilm Dimatix, Inc.

H.C. STARCK

Heliatek

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (End User)

Lg Display (Display Panel Manufacturer)

Merck Kgaa (Organic Material Supplier)

Novaled Gmbh (Organic Material Supplier)

Polyic

Samsung Display (Display Panel Manufacturer)

Sony Corporation (End User)

Sumitomo Corporation (Organic Material Supplier)

Universal Display Corporation (UDC) (Organic Material Supplier)

