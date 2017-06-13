

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Tuesday, unable to take back recent losses ahead of tomorrow's Federal Reserve decision.



The Fed is all but certain to raise interest rates by a quarter percent for the third time in seven months. Markets will be watching for details about future rate hikes and the pace by which the Fed will scale back its balance sheet.



August gold was down 30 cents to settle at $1,268.60/oz.



The Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing that U.S. producer prices were flat in the month of May.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand was unchanged in May after climbing by 0.5 percent in April. Economists had expected the index to inch up by 0.1 percent.



German economic confidence weakened unexpectedly to a 3-month low in June, but financial market experts' assessment about the current situation improved notably, a closely watched survey showed Tuesday.



