Dienstag, 13.06.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,765 Euro		-0,057
-1,18 %
WKN: A14V1T ISIN: US86771W1053 Ticker-Symbol: 3S9 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.06.2017 | 20:20
ACCESSWIRE

APPROACHING DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Sunrun Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, a class action lawsuit against Sunrun Inc. ("Sunrun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RUN) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws between September 16, 2015 through May 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the July 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may choose to do nothing and be an absent class member as well.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Sunrun made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company failed to adequately disclose how many customers canceled contracts after signing up for its home-solar energy system; that the discovery of such conduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential civil sanctions; and that as a result, Sunrun's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 3, 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported that Sunrun was the subject of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") probe and according to a person familiar with the investigation, "[t]he SEC recently issued a subpoena to Sunrun and interviewed current and former employees about the adequacy of its disclosures on account cancellations." Upon release of this information to the public, Sunrun's stock price dropped materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethics rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC
Brian Lundin, Esq.
Telephone: 888-713-1033
Facsimile: 888-713-1125
brian@lundinlawpc.com
http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE