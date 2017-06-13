sprite-preloader
13,426 Euro		-0,046
-0,34 %
WKN: A0LEFS ISIN: US48242W1062 Ticker-Symbol: K6B 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
KBR INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KBR INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,116
13,516
21:09
13.06.2017 | 20:20
(3 Leser)
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

INVESTOR ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against KBR, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against KBR, Inc. ("KBR" or the "Company") (NYSE: KBR). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares from February 26, 2016 through April 27, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the July 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased KBR shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint states that during the Class Period, KBR made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's United Kingdom subsidiaries violated applicable bribery and corruption laws. On April 28, 2017, the United Kingdom's Serious Fraud Office confirmed that it had opened an investigation into the activities of KBR's United Kingdom subsidiaries for suspected offences of bribery and corruption. When this news reached the public, KBR's stock price dropped materially, which caused investors harms according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have questions regarding this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Contact:

Joon M. Khang, Esq.
Telephone: 949-419-3834
Facsimile: 949-225-4474
joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP


