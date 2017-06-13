Monaco ICO: Single Investor Contributes $2M of Ethereum to Secure Monaco Black Card #001

ZUG, Switzerland, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Monaco Technology GMBH, the company behind the revolutionary Monaco Card and App, has received $2M worth of Ethereum from a single ICO investor in an effort to secure its prized #001 Black Card. The limited edition cryptocurrency card is the first in a series of 499, reserved for the biggest crowdsale contributors. Card #001 comes with a bonus of 188,888 Monaco tokens [MCO] worth $566,664 USD at the time of writing.

Kris Marszalek, Founder of Monaco Technology, commented: "The Monaco crowd sale continues to go from strength to strength, hitting new milestones all the time. We are particularly excited about the fact that Monaco Black Card #001 has reached $2m, it's a fantastic endorsement and a proof that we've built a product that resonates with the community."

Since it launched on May 18th, the Monaco ICO has seen over 50,000 ETH contributed from 5,500 participants in support of the payments startup. The total raise now stands at $20m USD with the largest single investor giving 5,005 ETH (~$2,000,000) to secure Black Card #001.

Mr. Marszalek continued: "We've created the Limited Edition Monaco Black Card to acknowledge and reward our early supporters. It's an exclusive metal card with benefits including lifetime perfect interbank exchange rates and high free ATM withdrawal limits."

Cards numbered 001 to 999 will be issued to participants of the ICO. Black Cards numbered from 001 to 499 will be assigned to Top ETH Token Contributors. Black Cards numbered from 500 to 999 will be assigned to the fastest contributors, based on the time stamp of their ETH contribution. The Black Card Leaderboard is available at Mona.co and will update automatically in real-time during the ICO.

The Token Sale continues until June 18th, 2017 at 10:00 UTC.

To find our more about Monaco please visit: www.Mona.co

To participate in the ICO, please visit: www.Mona.co

White paper download: www.Mona.co/whitepaper

To join our Slack channel: slack.Mona.co

LEAD ADVISOR:

TokenMarket: www.TokenMarket.net