According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global flocculant and coagulant marketis projected to reach USD 21,274 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Coagulants and flocculants are extensively used in almost every water treatment process since they play a vital role in reducing the operating costs and facilitate the elimination of most of the sedimentary and particulate matter in contaminated water. Currently, the growing inclination toward organic coagulants over traditional synthetic coagulants such as alum and polyacrylamides is boosting the market growth.

Based on the applications, the report categorizes the global flocculant and coagulant market into the following segments:

Water and wastewater treatment

Oil and gas

Mineral extraction

Others

The top three revenue-generating application segments in the global flocculant and coagulant market are discussed below:

Water and wastewater treatment

Flocculants and coagulants are widely used in water and wastewater treatment due to a decrease in available freshwater supplies and the rising demand for clean, potable, drinking water to satisfy the needs of the growing global population. Water and wastewater treatment is a process of removing undesirable chemicals, materials, and biological contaminants from raw water.

"Flocculants and coagulants are used in water and wastewater treatment to provide water that is fit for the consumption. The water is treated for various other purposes and should meet the requirements of industrial, chemical, pharmacological, and medical applicationssays Ajay Adikari, a lead analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research.

Oil and gas

Flocculant and coagulant chemicals are extensively used by the oil and gas segment for oil and gas exploration, production, refining, and recycling operations. Quality is a key concern in oil recovery and refining where water is reused and discharged. A reliable water treatment system in oil and gas plants ensures a long-lasting service life of the facilities.

Flocculants and coagulants are required to reduce the mud waste during the drilling process and help in optimizing the water reuse. These chemicals help in removing the contaminants to achieve the required water quality for oil and gas operations.

Mineral extraction

"Mineral extraction companies use flocculants and coagulants for liquid-solid separation based on their particle size and ionic charge. They are used in the separation of alumina, copper, coal, iron, steel, and for another base and precious metalssays Ajay.

The commonly used flocculants in mineral extraction include aluminum chlorohydrate, polyaluminum chloride, calcium hypochlorite, and ferric chloride hexahydrate. The market for flocculants is expected to observe speedy growth due to the awareness and stringent policies for environment safety.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Cytec Solvay Group

Kemira

SNF Group

