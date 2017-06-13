Global Portable Wheel Load Scale System Market 2017-2021 - Emergence of Portable Axle Load Scales that Eliminate the Need for Piers or Slab Foundations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Portable Wheel Load Scale System Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global portable wheel load scale system market to grow at a CAGR of 8.05% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global portable wheel load scale system market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new shipments of portable wheel load scale system for the automotive market, which includes commercial vehicles, racing, and government offices.

A portable wheel load scale system measures the weight of the wheel, axle, or vehicle. These scales can be used for two-wheelers, cars, and heavy-duty vehicles. The portable wheel load scale systems are used for determining load distribution and the center of gravity. The portable wheel load scale systems offer a flexible way of measuring the weight of the trucks. There will be a high adoption of portable wheel load scale systems during the forecast period.

One trend in the market is development of ultra-slim wheel load scales. Compared with the traditional in-ground load scales, portable wheel load scale systems are flexible. However, the demand for these vehicles depends on the vehicle weight.

According to the report, one driver in the market is improved vehicle efficiency and safety. Portable wheel load scale systems allow the optimum weighing of the heavy-duty trucks. Vehicle weight above the prescribed levels is detrimental to the vehicle and pavement. Therefore, the government regulatory bodies are enforcing laws to curb overloading. Overloading the vehicles leads to pollution and unsafe driving.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is Onboard scales can replace portable scales. The portable wheel load scale systems provide flexibility for measuring the gross vehicle weight and axle weight. These scales provide accurate results, which have led to a high demand for these systems by fleet operators. The emergence of onboard scale systems poses a challenge to the portable scales market.

Key vendors

HAENNI Instruments

Massload Technologies

Walz Scale

HKM-Messtechnik

GEC Scales

Other prominent vendors



AGWEIGH

CAS

Fairbanks Scales

Intercomp

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zcvmbg/global_portable

