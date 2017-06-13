

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Social networking giants like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube could face hefty fines for failing to remove extremist and terrorist content under new proposals agreed by British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron.



May has said that she and Macron are determined to ensure the internet cannot be used as a safe space for terrorists and criminals.



May will visit Paris on Tuesday and hold talks with new President Emmanuel Macron.



Speaking ahead of her visit to Paris, the Prime Minister said: 'The counter-terrorism co-operation between British and French intelligence agencies is already strong, but President Macron and I agree that more should be done to tackle the terrorist threat online.'



'And today I can announce that the UK and France will work together to encourage corporations to do more and abide by their social responsibility to step up their efforts to remove harmful content from their networks, including exploring the possibility of creating a new legal liability for tech companies if they fail to remove unacceptable content.'



'We are united in our total condemnation of terrorism and our commitment to stamp out this evil.'



