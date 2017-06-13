

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures edged higher for a second day Tuesday, amid signs that Saudi Arabia will further cut production in order to preserve OPEC's supply quota deal with Russia.



Saudi officials are prepared to offset rising production from Iraq, Nigeria and Libya.



OPEC's output rose 1% to over 32.14 million barrels in May. Libya and Nigeria are exempt from the supply quota plan, but Iraq's defiance of the deal came as a surprise to the energy sector.



July WTI oil climbs 38 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $46.46/bbl. Prices touched a yearly low last week, as the Energy Information Administration said U.S. production will continue to rise.



U.S. inventories data is out over the next few days. Analysts expect a drawdown following last week's surprise build in stockpiles.



