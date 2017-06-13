NEEDHAM, MA--(Marketwired - June 13, 2017) - Insight Pharma Reports, a division of Healthtech Publishing, announces the recent release of our newest cancer immunotherapy report; Cancer Immunotherapy: Building on Initial Successes to Improve Clinical Outcomes.

This new report includes an updated discussion of approved and clinical stage agents in immuno-oncology, including recently-approved agents. It also addresses how researchers and companies are attempting to build on prior achievements in immuno-oncology to improve outcomes for more patients.

Highlights of this Report Include:

Approvals of checkpoint inhibitors

Biomarkers for checkpoint inhibitor treatments

Approved and clinical-stage immunotherapy biologics other than checkpoint inhibitors

Immunotherapy with TIL cells

Commercialization of TIL therapy

Adoptive immunotherapy with genetically engineered T cells bearing chimeric antigen receptors (CARs)

Manufacturing issues with CAR T-cell therapies

General conclusions on the progress of cellular immunotherapy

Outlook for cancer immunotherapy

For more information on these reports visit: http://www.insightpharmareports.com/Cancer-Immunotherapy-2017-Report

About Insight Pharma Reports (www.insightpharmareports.com)

Insight Pharma Reports, a division of Healthtech Publishing, is the premier life sciences information provider offering unparalleled coverage of key issues in drug discovery and development. The reports are used by leading pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostic, and other life science companies to keep abreast of the latest developments in pharmaceutical R&D and their potential applications and business impacts. The reports are written by experts in consulting and industry, and are supported by hundreds of hours of primary and secondary research. Insight Pharma Reports provide comprehensive coverage of salient issues in a concise, well-organized format.

About Healthtech Publishing (www.healthtechpublishing.com)

Healthtech Publishing, a division of Cambridge Healthtech Institute, provides the life science communities with business critical intelligence through research reports and digital news, helping decision makers to gain competitive advantage and make strategic decisions. Our portfolio consists of Insight Pharma Reports' vast research reports collection and three niche digital subscription products: Bio-IT World, Clinical Informatics News and Diagnostics World.

For more information:

Daniel Miller

Insight Pharma Reports

dmiller@insightpharmareports.com