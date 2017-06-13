America's food and beverage industry consists of 27,000 organizations and businesses that employ roughly 1.5 million people. The market is highly competitive, but many brands have managed to set themselves apart by offering innovative and quality products, and gaining consumer trust and loyalty. Here are some of the leading food and beverage manufacturers in the US, as determined by BizVibe:

Conagra Brands Inc.Conagra Brands has a wide portfolio of brands, including Orville Redenbacher's, P.F. Chang's Home Menu, and Chef Boyardee. The company is worth approximately USD 8 billion and was known as ConAgra Foods until November of 2016.

PepsiCo Inc.PepsiCo's product mix is 53% foods and 47% beverages. Its current offerings consist of 22 different billion dollar brands, including Pepsi, Miss Vickie's, Aquafina, Aunt Jemima, and Sabra. PepsiCo was first founded as the Pepsi-Cola Company in 1898.

The Coca-Cola CompanyThe company primarily offers sparkling and still non-alcoholic beverages, and sells its products mainly under the brand names of Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Minute Mait, Sprite, Georgia, Fanta, Powerade, Schweppes, and Glaceau Vitaminwater.

General Mills Inc.General Mills is a manufacturer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. Its brand portfolio consists of more than 100 brands, including Cheerios, Chex, Fiber One, Green Giant, and Yoplait.

The Kraft Heinz CompanyThe Kraft Heinz Company is the third largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth largest in the world. Its brands include Kraft, Heinz, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Philadelphia, Weight Watchers Smart Ones, and Velveeta.

