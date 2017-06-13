Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market, 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global semiconductor memory IP market to grow at a CAGR of 11.27% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global semiconductor memory IP market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of semiconductor memory IP licenses to fabless companies as well as IDMs and foundries for designing and manufacturing semiconductor devices. These semiconductor devices are used in applications, such as automotive, consumer electronic devices, and industrial automation. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of IoT. IoT can be defined as a network of physical objects or things embedded with electronics, software, sensors, and network connectivity. IoT involves M2M communication, enabling devices to exchange and act upon information by eliminating human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. According to networking equivalent, Metcalfe's Law, formulated by Robert Metcalfe, the value of a telecommunication network is proportional to the square of the number of devices connected to it.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing demand for mobile devices. Consumer electronic devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets have witnessed significant growth in the last decade. The growth in the semiconductor industry is proportional to the growth in the consumer electronics industry. Mobile computing devices include smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

Key vendors



ARM

Rambus

Cadence Design Systems

Synopsys

Other prominent vendors



Mentor Graphics

eSilicon

Dolphin Integration

Kilopass

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dlh42n/global





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716