

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Banking giant JP Morgan Chase has reportedly asked that its advertising to be removed from Megyn Kelly's upcoming interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist and 'Info Wars' hosts Alex Jones.



According to the Wall Street Journal, J.P. Morgan Chase has asked for its local TV ads and digital ads to be removed from Ms. Kelly's show and from all NBC news programming until after the show airs, according to a person familiar with the matter.



The company even does not want its ads to appear adjacent to any promotions for the interview.



Kelly created an uproar on social media when she tweeted a clip of the interview with Jones, who had earlier claimed that massacres at Sandy Hook Elementary school and an Aurora cinema were hoax by the government.



JP Morgan Chief Marketing Officer Kristin Lemkau tweeted, 'As an advertiser, I'm repulsed that @megynkelly would give a second of airtime to someone who says Sandy Hook and Aurora are hoaxes. Why?'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX