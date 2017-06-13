Technological advances are shaking up several markets, making it challenging for manufacturers to keep up with trends and stay competitive. This is leading companies to increasingly seek out market intelligence in order to better understand opportunities and demand. Because of this, Infiniti Research has performed three new studies on evolving equipment and machinery markets.

Rig Mats Market for the Oil and Gas Industry

Rig mats are a simple but essential tool in the oil and gas industry, allowing companies greater access and stability on difficult terrain. As these companies move to more remote areas in search of oil, demand for rig mats is rising, as is the need for more technologically advanced designs. Based on the current demands in the market, Infiniti recently completed an assessment of the trends and challenges surrounding these products.

A leading oil and gas firm approached Infiniti to gain a better understanding of the market landscape for rig mats, including key changes in policies related to rig mats market and their impact on the market's sizes. Through this study, organizations will be able to overcome problems caused by the inaccurate process of traditionally tracking rig mats, as well as gain a greater understanding of customers' buying behavior and purchase criteria.

Market Assessment Study Provides In-Depth Analysis into Hydraulic Screw Pumps

Screw pumps, used to regulate the flow of fluids with varying characteristics, are common across industries, but demand for them is driven primarily by oil and gas companies. There is currently fierce competition in this market, which led one US-based company to request a detailed assessment in order to better understand it and gain an edge over other players.

The aim of the study was to provide information on factors such as market dynamics, emerging trends, growth drivers, challenges, and competition. The client was looking to gain a stronger understanding of the market size and potential in order to develop an effective growth strategy. Infiniti's team of experts analyzed the market size based on screw configuration, bearing design, suction mechanism, and end-user application segments. They also identified the key competitors, their products, regulatory timelines, and technologies employed, helping the client make informed decisions.

Infiniti Assesses Agricultural Machinery Industry in Europe

Agricultural machinery is essential to the farming industry, but a decline in machinery sales and high labor costs are currently inhibiting the market's growth. Frequent technological innovations can also make it challenging to stay up-to-date and competitive. Given this environment, a leading diesel engine manufacturer turned to Infiniti to assess the market dynamics of the agricultural sector in Europe, with specific focus on the tractors and attachments segment.

Infiniti's research analysts evaluated farmers' needs and expectations within each market to identify the major product customer segment combinations (PMCs) and assess each one in detail. Through this study, organizations can develop a comprehensive entry strategy and gain information on market players, stakeholders of interest, and cost-related terms and conditions.

