Global Flow Computer Market 2017-2021: Focus on New Installations, Value, Retrofit, Replacement & Aftermarket Services Market - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Flow Computer Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global flow computer market to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Flow Computer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, value, retrofit, replacement, aftermarket services market.

One trend in the market is advanced integration with cloud. Industrial Internet of Things has changed the connectivity platform, resulting in down trend of connected devices. The capability of connecting real-time data from multiple devices to the end-user through the Internet is an upcoming trend.

According to the report, one driver in the market is advanced and reliable flow computing. Accurate and reliable data is the key to implement effective measures at the right time. Flow computers record the electrical signals from transmitters and flow meters, and convert them into useful volume or mass-based information that is used in custody transfer and flow measurement.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is advanced computing devices. Flow computers are used for volume, mass, and density based flow measurement according to real-time signals received by temperature transmitters, pressure transmitters, and flow meters. With the help of these measurements, cumulative energy is calculated and used for custody transfer, proving, metering, and fiscal transfer.

Key vendors



ABB

Cameron International

Emerson

Schneider Electric

Yokogawa

Other prominent vendors



Contrec

Dynamic Flow Computers

FMC Technologies

Honeywell International

Kessler-Ellis Products

KROHNE

OMNI Flow Computers

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w6ljwb/global_flow





