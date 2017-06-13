sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.06.2017 | 21:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Flow Computer Market 2017-2021: Focus on New Installations, Value, Retrofit, Replacement & Aftermarket Services Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Flow Computer Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global flow computer market to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Flow Computer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, value, retrofit, replacement, aftermarket services market.

One trend in the market is advanced integration with cloud. Industrial Internet of Things has changed the connectivity platform, resulting in down trend of connected devices. The capability of connecting real-time data from multiple devices to the end-user through the Internet is an upcoming trend.

According to the report, one driver in the market is advanced and reliable flow computing. Accurate and reliable data is the key to implement effective measures at the right time. Flow computers record the electrical signals from transmitters and flow meters, and convert them into useful volume or mass-based information that is used in custody transfer and flow measurement.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is advanced computing devices. Flow computers are used for volume, mass, and density based flow measurement according to real-time signals received by temperature transmitters, pressure transmitters, and flow meters. With the help of these measurements, cumulative energy is calculated and used for custody transfer, proving, metering, and fiscal transfer.

Key vendors

  • ABB
  • Cameron International
  • Emerson
  • Schneider Electric
  • Yokogawa

Other prominent vendors

  • Contrec
  • Dynamic Flow Computers
  • FMC Technologies
  • Honeywell International
  • Kessler-Ellis Products
  • KROHNE
  • OMNI Flow Computers
  • Thermo Fischer Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w6ljwb/global_flow


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire