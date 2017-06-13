Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2017) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC: RTMFF) (the "Company") announces that it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter royalty, in the Dog Lake Gold Property (the "Property") located approximately 59 km northeast of Wawa, Ontario, for consideration of $10,000 and 1,500,000 common shares of the Company.

The Dog Lake property consists of 75 units in 9 claims for a total area of approximately 1,112 hectares. The Property is located 20 km east of Island Gold Mine and 3 km west of Missanabie.

The Vendor of the Property is Michael Tremblay, Field Consultant to the Company and the 2013 Ontario Prospector of the Year.

This transaction is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT RT MINERALS CORP.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of primarily gold and diamond properties in Canada. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" (OTC Pink Sheets "RTMFF"). The Company's principal mineral properties in Canada include the 100% owned Ballard Lake diamond and gold property; the 100% optioned Norwalk gold property; and the 100% optioned Dill River gold property, all located near Wawa, Ontario.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Paul Antoniazzi

President and Chief Executive Officer

RT Minerals Corp.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

