

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas is offering bettors prop bets on 2017 NBA draft for the first time.



The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook remains optimistic, however, it would be tough to match the interest that the NFL received. In April the Nevada sportsbooks were allowed to offer prop bets on the NFL draft for the first time.



'This is our first go at the NBA draft and it was a bit more challenging than the NFL, as position props aren't available for the NBA,' Jeff Sherman, a manager at the Westgate, told ESPN. 'We used props involving schools, so we're expecting the handle to be less than what we did on the NFL draft props.'



