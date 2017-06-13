According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global paper chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Paper Chemicals Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

"Innovations in the paper manufacturing process and increasing use of recycled paper as a raw material are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the growth in the paper industry in APAC and South and Central America along with increasing population in various regions will further support market growth," says Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicalsresearch.

The market research analysis categorizes the global paper chemicals market into five major segments based on chemicals, of which the top three segments are discussed in detail below:

Bleaching chemicals

Pulping agents

Sizing agents

Binders

Other chemicals

Global paper chemicals market by bleaching chemicals

Bleaching chemicals are widely used in the manufacture of paper. These chemicals eliminate dark colored lignin impurities that are present in the pulp. They increase the brightness, reduce pitch content, lighten the color, and improve the clarity of pulp.

Hydrogen peroxide, chlorine gas, ozone, oxygen, peracetic acid, chlorine dioxide, formamidine sulfuric acid or thiourea dioxide, hypochlorous acid, sodium bisulfite, calcium oxide, zinc hydrosulfite, sodium chlorate, and others are some of the common oxidizing bleaching chemicals used in paper manufacturing.

Alkaline hydrogen peroxide is the most commonly used bleaching chemical for mechanical pulp. Sodium dithionite, also known as sodium hydrosulfite, is another important chemical used to brighten mechanical pulps. The negative impact of bleaching chemicals on the environment has restricted the acceptance of these chemicals.

Global paper chemicals market by pulping agents

The market for pulping agents is anticipated to grow considerably during the forecast period as pulping is a crucial step in the process of paper manufacturing. The pulping process provides strength to the paper by increasing the fiber strength and cellulose content.

"Pulping is employed to rupture the internal bond of wood by using the chemical or the mechanical process. The chemical process of pulping includes sulfate pulping, soda pulping, and sulfite pulping. The pulp can be prepared by either employing the acidic process or the alkaline process," says Ajay.

Global paper chemicals market by sizing agents

The market for sizing agents is anticipated to grow at a stable rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing production of recycled paper and increasing use of paper for digital printing and other purposes.

Sizing agents help to control the spread of inks, decrease porosity, improve dewatering, decrease dusting, retain fillers and fibers, increase dimensional stability, enhance smoothness, improve paper machine runnability, and abrasion. These chemicals are mainly classified into internal and surface sizing agents.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Clariant

Evonik

Huntsman

Imerys

Kemira

