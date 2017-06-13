Glucose Monitoring Global Market - Forecast to 2023 - Analysis By Products, Sample Source & End Users - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Glucose Monitoring global market is expected to grow at a single digit CAGR to reach $11,248.5 million by 2023.

Factors driving the Glucose Monitoring market are global rise in the prevalence and incidence of diabetes, continuous technological advancement, increasing demand for less invasive products, and increase in R&D investments are driving the market growth. Increase in obesity population due to lifestyle changes, increase in urbanization, untapped markets like Middle East, Africa shows that glucose monitoring market has vast opportunities in the coming years.

Frequent product recalls i.e. glucose testing strips due to manufacturing defects or supply of expired test strips and less product differentiation among the self blood glucose monitors are the factors that are restraining the market growth. The limited reimbursement facilities and alternative treatments that include cell based assays, biomarkers identification and artificial pancreas and high cost associated with Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) are threats for the market growth.



Glucose Monitoring global market is classified based on products, sample type, end-users and geography.



