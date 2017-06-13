Qatar Electronic Security Market Outlook to 2021 - Video Surveillance Systems and Fire Alarm System to Drive Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Qatar Electronic Security Market Outlook to 2021 - Video Surveillance Systems and Fire Alarm System to Drive Market Growth" report to their offering.

The report titled Qatar Electronic Security Market Outlook to 2021 - Video Surveillance Systems and Fire Alarm System to Drive Market Growth provides a comprehensive analysis of electronic security market in Qatar.

The report focuses on overall market size for sale of electronic security equipments in Qatar and Middle East region, Qatar electronics security market segmentation on the basis of type of product (CCTV, intrusion alarm, access control, fire alarm and others), sub-segmentation on the basis of technology and by sector of application. The report also covers market share of major players, role of consultants and system integrators, decision making matrix, trends and developments. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendation highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Electronic security market in Qatar is still in developing stage. In 2016 it was estimated at USD - million. Majority of the demand was mainly driven by oil and gas industry and related activities which dominates the Qatar economy. CCTV and access control systems were the two major segments that dominated the market. Honeywell for access control was among the major player operating in Qatar access control market in 2016. Fire alarms were the third most installed electronic security devices in Qatar market on the basis of revenue.

Axis, Pelco, Hikvision, Simplex, Bosch were some key players in Qatar Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Middle East Electronic Security Market, 2011-2016



4. Value Chain Analysis in Qatar Electronic Security Market



5. Role of Consultants and System Integrators in Qatar Electronic Security Market



6. Decision Making Matrix in Qatar Electronic Security Market



7. Pricing Analysis Case Study for a Commercial Complex



8. Qatar Electronic Security Market



9. Qatar Electronic Security Market Segmentation



10. Market Share of Major Players in Qatar Electronic Security Market, 2016



11. Trends and Developments in Qatar Electronic Security Market



12. Rules and Regulations in Qatar Electronics Security Market



13. Qatar Electronic Security Market Future Outlook by Revenue, 2017-2021



14. Middle East Electronic Security Market Future Outlook, 2017-2021



15. Analyst Recommendation



Companies Mentioned



Avigilon

Axis Communications

Bosch

Hikvision

Honeywell

Pelco

Siemens

Simplex.

Tyco

