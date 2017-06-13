Vibrant TV Network: Vibrant TV Launches on Equity Crowd-Funding Destination StartEngine as a Unique Media Investment Opportunity for the General Public

StartEngine Offering Empowers the Public to Own a Piece of a Growing Television Network

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / You don't need to be Oprah to own a television network. Courtesy of popular equity crowd-funding site StartEngine, the public will have the opportunity to invest and gain equity in a growing television network that is rapidly building its distribution partnerships and viewership. Headquartered in Chicago, Vibrant TV (www.vibrant.tv) is a 24/7 linear broadcast television network that airs fresh, never-before-seen entertainment programming from around the world. Drama, comedy, sports, reality, lifestyle and family series, and specials comprise Vibrant TV's schedule - all aimed at bringing the world closer to home.

Vibrant TV joins StartEngine at a time of impressive growth for the new television network, which has recently signed significant distribution partnerships with such major media companies as Sling TV, Roku TV, and Amazon Fire TV, as well as Smart TV providers like Sony Opera, Tivo, and Samsung Blue Ray players among several others.

As a result of its high-profile, industry-leading distribution partnerships, viewers can access Vibrant TV from anywhere at any time, from the network's free 24-hour live stream on broadcast and cable stations in key markets across the country, to popular web-based TV sites such as FilmOn and Yip TV. Vibrant TV can also be viewed via the network's own iPhone/iPad and Android apps available from Apple's App Store and Google Play or on its official website (http://vibrant.tv).

Vibrant TV CEO, Dan Zifkin, is a recognized television executive, having played instrumental roles in the launch of such major networks as A&E, Showtime and Classic Sports Network throughout his distinguished career. He is joined by a team of seasoned professionals in all network areas, including programming, marketing, advertiser sales and technical operations.

"Teaming up with StartEngine provides the public with a rare opportunity to invest and own equity in a growing television network. The ability to watch video anywhere at any time has resulted in a rising demand for more fresh content to watch in all genres. We are excited to bring the opportunity of Vibrant TV to investors of all sizes all across the country via StartEngine. This innovative equity crowd-funding platform is quite particular about the companies they showcase, and we are extremely proud to join with StartEngine and power up funding for our future," said Zifkin.

In addition to its impressive distribution, Vibrant TV brings to its StartEngine debut a success-generating foundation, including a fully operational infrastructure, dynamic consumer marketing and proven revenue streams flowing in from advertising and subscriber sales.

"Today's technological advances in media delivery have created a huge market disruption in how video is consumed, creating unprecedented opportunities for independent media companies. Consumers now have the power to watch what they want, when they want, and on the device of their choice. The rapid growth of Vibrant TV taps right in to this increasing demand. Vibrant's focus on internationally-produced programs meets the demand to watch more never-before-seen programming, but also a growing demand to watch shows produced outside the US," added Zifkin.

To learn more about investing in Vibrant TV, visit StartEngine: www.startengine.com/startup/vibrant-tv.

About Vibrant TV:

Vibrant TV is a multi-platform network presenting a wide array of award-winning entertainment from around the globe in English including Comedy, Sports, Drama, Reality, Lifestyle, Family, Action-Adventure, Travel and more. With satellite origination from Galaxy 23, Vibrant TV is an advertiser-supported broadcast service dedicated to quality programming in English from producers and broadcasters worldwide.

CONTACT:

SSA Public Relations

Steve Syatt

ssyatt@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: Vibrant TV Network