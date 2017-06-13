United Cannabis Corporation Signs Memo Of Understanding with Herbal Biotech Pathways Labs to Establish Puerto Rican Joint Venture

Companies Will Establish Grow, Production, Research, and Distribution Facilities to Operate in and Serve the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / United Cannabis Corporation (OTCQB: CNAB) (the "Company" or "United Cannabis") today announced that it has signed a Memo Of Understanding ("MOU") with Herbal Biotech Pathways Labs ("Herbal Biotech") to form a joint venture ("NEWCO") in order to advance and support access to medical cannabis in Puerto Rico. NEWCO will be equally owned by the two companies and established according to the laws of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

According to the terms of the MOU, the Company will make available to NEWCO its proprietary cannabis brands, products and expertise, Prana formulations, delivery methods, software and professional network, sufficient to launch complete cannabis based business (grow, processing/manufacturing, retail and marketing for cannabis and/or hemp) for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico; and Herbal Biotech will invest and/or make available capital, services and equipment to support and develop the operation pursuant to a business plan as agreed upon by both parties.

United Cannabis' Chief Executive Officer, Earnest Blackmon, commented on the announcement, "Puerto Rico represents a substantial opportunity within the cannabis market, and we have been working to establish United Cannabis as a leader in that market. Patients in Puerto Rico will not be allowed to smoke medical marijuana, but can use other delivery methods, such as oral drops, pills, topical creams and salves, and our proprietary Prana line fully complies with these requirements. Cesar's general expertise in the sector, as well as his contacts and financial resources within the Puerto Rican community, will enable us to expedite our plans to establish a comprehensive operation that will support our efforts in research, product development, production and distribution."

Cesar Cordero-Kruger, Principal at Herbal Biotech, went on to say, "We are very enthusiastic about this new partnership, which positions us in a very unique space, for the development of phyto-therapeutics products that target Puerto Rico patient's ailments in a safe and effective manner. The addition of United Cannabis' remarkable science team strengthens our ability to become a trusted provider of infused products with high therapeutic value."

About United Cannabis Corporation

United Cannabis Corporation is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of phyto-therapeutic based products supported by patented technologies for the pharmaceutical, medical, and industrial markets. The Company is a pioneer in the application of cannabinoids for medical applications and is building a platform for designing targeted therapies to increase the quality of life for patients around the world. The Company's products are patent protected, first in class medicines with applications to a global market. United Cannabis trades on the OTCQB under the symbol CNAB. For further information, please visit www.unitedcannabis.us.

About Cesar Cordero-Kruger

Mr. Cordero-Krüger has over 30 years of management experience in a diverse spectrum of businesses and academic environments. Since 1995 he has been a consultant for a major national drugstore chain, assisting with its expansion plans in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, resulting in the successful launch of over 60 new stores. He is a co-founder of General Management Assistant Corp. and was engaged by the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico's Economic Development Administration on a variety of projects, such as a feasibility analysis for the air cargo transportation industry, pilot's school and air ambulance services in the Caribbean. Mr. Cordero-Krüger served as a professor of Statistics and Operations Management at the College of Business Administration of the Rio Piedras Campus, University of Puerto Rico, and was a system design, work measurement, and quality control professor at the Industrial Engineering department of the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico.

