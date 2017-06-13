Technavio market research analysts forecast the global periodontal dental services marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global periodontal dental servicesmarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists surgical and non-surgical services as the two major segments of the market, of which the non-surgical services accounted for 80% of the market share in 2016.

According to Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research, "There is a need for technologically advanced products such as diode laser therapy, which helps in reducing the pain associated with inflammation and by producing positive outcomes within 72 hours. Such innovations would enable service providers to address the unmet market needs in the treatment of dental caries and gum diseases through surgical as well as non-surgical procedures."

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global periodontal dental services market:

Rise in periodontal diseases

Application of MI or non-invasive procedures in periodontal services

Use of advanced technology to improve periodontal services

Rise in periodontal diseases

Oral care and dental hygiene are one of the major concerns worldwide. Periodontitis is a multifactorial disease with numerous systemic or local risk factors playing a part in its clinical sequences. Periodontal diseases are the result of various risk factors, which include aging, smoking, oral hygiene, socioeconomic status, genetics, and other medical conditions.

According to the CDC, more than 47% of adults aged 30 years and above have some form of periodontal disease in the US, and the disease increases with age, with 70% of adults, who are 65 years and above, suffering from some form of periodontal disease. Many people in urban areas visit dental clinics due to the awareness of dental diseases and related services offered, which augurs well for the growth of periodontal services market.

Application of MI or non-invasive procedures in periodontal services

The incidence of periodontal disease is rising, and with this, there is a rise in demand for oral procedures or surgeries. The barrier for adoption continues to be the invasive nature of services. However, recent advances in dentistry technology have resulted in the widespread use of MI or non-invasive procedures for periodontal diseases.

"The use of revolutionary technology such as the diode laser therapy allows the dental service providers to treat patients with great precision, and with less pain and quicker healing. It is therefore used in the treatment of periodontitis and even gingivitis," says Srinivas.

Use of advanced technology to improve periodontal services

In the last few years, new techniques and testing platforms for the diagnosis of periodontal diseases have brought about a marked change from the use of invasive procedures for the treatment of periodontitis and gingivitis. Recent innovations in the field of dentistry for the prevention of periodontal diseases are demonstrating a significant impact on practitioners as well as consumers.

Apart from non-invasive or MI surgeries, which ensure faster outcomes, advances in technology have improved the testing methods for periodontal diseases and have resulted in a broad range of dental applications.

