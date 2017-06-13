Research and Markets - Global Lymphoma Drugs Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Celgene, F . Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson & Seattle Genetics

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global lymphoma drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lymphoma drugs market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales from branded, generic, and off-label drugs. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing consolidation in the cancer treatment market. Past several years have witnessed significant consolidation in the cancer treatment industry. There can be seen a trend of movement of cancer treatment from clinics to hospitals. Studies have shown that there is a rise in a number of oncology clinics that got acquired by hospitals.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in industry-academia collaborations. The key players in the market are increasingly extending their support to academic institutions to support the R&D of innovative drugs. Such collaborations enable the amalgamation of research expertise of academic institutions with the marketing intelligence of pharmaceutical companies, besides providing funds to conduct trial studies. For instance, Merck's cancer segment collaborated with academic institutions such as BioMed X to support R&D activities in the development of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for cancer segment.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost of lymphoma treatment. The high cost of treatment is a major problem for the lymphoma patients across the globe. Many of the treatment options available for the individuals are out of their budget and ultimately forces the individual or the payer to skip the treatment. Virtual monopoly among the drug manufacturers and the high cost of R&D are some of the major factors for the high cost of lymphoma treatment. A large proportion of population either skip the treatment or leave it in the middle. Despite availing the costly treatment, reoccurrence of the disease quadruples the issues and negatively affects the patient adherence.

Key vendors



Celgene

F . Hoffmann-La Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Seattle Genetics

Other prominent vendors



Amgen

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Pfizer

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Introduction



Part 06: Pipeline landscape



Part 07: Market segmentation by disease type



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



