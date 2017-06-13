As the healthcare industry becomes more cost-conscious, medical device manufacturers are looking for ways to reduce costs without compromising qualityHealth economics is therefore a useful tool for organizations in this industry, enabling them to become more efficient and provide better results to patients.

In their recent blog titled 'Understanding the Health Economics behind Medical Devices', market intelligence firm Infiniti Research discusses the different ways organizations use health economics and how it can help them improve.

Infiniti observes that small organizations tend to use health economics to boost sales, while larger companies use it to determine how to obtain the best value both for themselves and for patients. Infiniti's analysts state, "manufacturers are sure to benefit if health economics is put into play right at the initial stages of product development. This strategy helps companies to commercialize their products in a better manner and thereby disrupt the market to their advantage."

Infiniti Research also lists some of the factors that health economics analytics examines in order to provide a clear picture for medical device companies. These factors include cost functionality, minimization, and effectiveness, allowing organizations to pinpoint areas that can be improved.

Infiniti's healthcare market intelligence analysts help firms tackle key challenges and cater to changing demands to remain competitive. They recently completed two health economics projects to help leading organizations identify new opportunities in the healthcare industry:

Building a health economics database to leverage data sets

Immunization and Health Economics

