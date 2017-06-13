UAE Genset Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Number of Construction Projects and Commercial Sector to Foster Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "UAE Genset Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Number of Construction Projects and Commercial Sector to Foster Growth" report to their offering.

The report focuses on overall market size of genset systems. Market is segmented based on product type and sub segmented based on their essential features and technical specifications. Segmentation is also done on the basis of KVA Ratings.

The report also covers customer's buying decision parameters, competitive landscape of major players in the UAE gensets market and import scenario. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendation highlighting the major opportunities and trends.

The UAE genset market has been witnessing considerable year on year growth over the past decade as the number of small and medium businesses (SMB's) and other big infrastructure development such as Dubai land, expansion of Jebel Ali zone have continuously risen the demand for gensets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. UAE Genset Market Introduction and Size on the basis of Revenue in USD Million, 2011-2016

3. UAE Gensets Market Value chain Analysis

4. UAE Genset Market Segmentation

5. Buying Decision Parameters in the UAE Gensets Market by End Users

6. Trends, Developments, Issues and Restraints in the UAE Gensets Market

7. Government Rules and Regulations Scenario in the UAE Gensets Market

8. Import Scenario in the UAE Gensets Market

9. Porter Five Forces Analysis of the UAE Gensets Market

10. Competitive Landscape in the UAE Gensets Market

11. Future Outlook and Projections of the UAE Gensets Market, 2017-2021

12. Analyst recommendations, UAE Gensets Market

13. Macro Economic Variables Affecting UAE Gensets Market, 2011-2021

Companies Mentioned

Adpower

Al Masaood Power Engineering Division

Al-Bahar

Atlas Copco

Atlas Power Solutions

CAT

Cummins

FG Wilson

GB Power

Himoinsa

Kirloskar

MTU

Perkins

Precision Industries (PI)

Radiant Engineering FZC

U-Power

