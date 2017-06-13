Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal plastic fillers market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists six other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global plastic fillers market from 2017-2021.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global plastic fillers market consists of key players that operate in a highly competitive environment. LKAB, Imerys, Minerals Technologies, Omya, and Huber Engineered Materials are the major vendors in the market. These players have a vast geographic presence with large production facilities located globally. However, there are a sizeable number of small regional vendors that hold significant shares in the market.

Technavio estimates that the global plastics market will grow significantly to exceed USD 650 billion in terms of revenue and 340 million metric tons in terms of volume by 2021. APAC accounted for the largest market share of approximately 45% in the global plastics market in 2016. The market growth in this region is driven by the demand from the construction and automotive industries. The plastics market in North America and Europe is mainly driven by innovations in the field of bio-based alternatives to plastics. The growing disposable income of individuals in Brazil and Argentina is expected to drive the market in Central and South America.

Plastics are widely used in packaging, construction, electrical and electronics, automotive, and many other industries. Advances in technology in developed and developing regions will also provide prospects for the growth of different types of plastic fillers during the forecast period," says Hitesh Bhatia, a lead plastics, polymers, and elastomersresearchanalyst from Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Huber Engineered Materials (J.M. Huber Corporation)

Huber Engineered Materials (HEM) is a leading chemical manufacturer. It manufactures inorganic materials that are designed to enhance the appeal, performance, and processing of a wide range of products. It offers calcium carbonate for the polymer filler manufacturing companies. It offers this product under Hubercarb W series.

Imerys

Imerys operates under four operational business groups, including energy solutions and specialties, filtration and performance additives, ceramic materials, and high resistance minerals. These groups are customer focused and operate in different markets globally. Imerys in the plastic fillers market offers calcium carbonate that provides high mechanical strength, high gloss, smooth finish, increased stiffness, controlled shrinkage, and improved heat dissipation.

LKAB

The LKAB Minerals Group is active in the industrial minerals market with a leading position in many product applications. The company is one of the world's leading producers of highly upgraded iron ore products. LKAB offers UltraCarb and MicaFort polymer fillers. UltraCarb is a halogen-free fire retardant for plastics. It is used in a wide range of polymers such as polyethylene (PE), PP, and PVC.

Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies is a technology and resource-based company that offers a broad range of mineral-based, specialty mineral, and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The company offers both ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) for enhanced performance in piping applications. These products help to enhance the base property of PVC.

Omya

Omya is a leading global manufacturer of industrial minerals. Omya in the plastic fillers market offers fillers and pigments derived from calcium carbonate and dolomite. The company offers solutions for various applications such as printing and writing, construction, technical polymers, packaging etc.

