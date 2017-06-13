Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) / Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) announces Results of the Annual General Meeting 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Results of the Annual General Meeting 2017

of Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. (the "Company")

held on 13 June 2017, at 11 a.m. at Hotel Steigenberger, Heiligengeistbrücke 4, 20459 Hamburg, Germany

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd, the real estate investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange, held its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') on 13th June 2017. All resolutions proposed in the Notice of the AGM released on 19 May 2017 were passed.

The following approvals and resolutions were duly passed by the Annual General Meeting:

1) Approval of the Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2016

2) Approval of the Directors' proposal to not pay a dividend for the year ending 31 December 2016

3) Re-appointment of Ernst & Young AG, Zurich as EPH's auditor for one year

4) Re-election of Gustav Stenbolt as director of the board of the Company until close of the AGM of the Company in 2020. The other board members have been re-elected as board members on the AGM 2016 until close of the AGM of the Company in 2019.

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG.

Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.

EPH_AGM 2017 (http://hugin.info/139905/R/2113041/803804.pdf)

