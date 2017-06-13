EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "MamaMancini's") (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all natural food products (as defined by the United States Department of Agriculture), today announced that Mr. David McGuire had been appointed a new member of the board of directors.

Mr. McGuire is the Founder and CEO of M2 Compliance Incorporated since 2010. M2 Compliance is a leading EDGAR & XBRL filing agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Mr. McGuire established M2 with the goal to create a technology-driven, back-office platform for regulatory compliance requirements that would significantly reduce costs associated with these services while increasing the efficiencies of the most complex tasks. M2 has grown to serve nearly 600 publicly traded companies and reporting issuers across the world and was ranked as the most active filing agency during 2016.

Carl Wolf, chairman and chief executive officer of MamaMancini's Holdings, said, "It is my pleasure to welcome David as a new member to the board of directors. I believe that David's experience as an entrepreneur and his overall insight into our business will be a valuable asset to the Company. I'd also like to thank Dan Altobello, who retired from the board, for his years of service and dedication."

About MamaMancini's

MamaMancini's is a marketer and distributor of a line of beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, and chicken meatballs all with sauce, five cheese stuffed beef, turkey and chicken meatballs all with sauce, original beef and turkey meatloaves and bacon gorgonzola beef meatloaf, and other similar Italian cuisine products. The Company's sales have been growing on a consistent basis as the Company expands its distribution channel, which includes major retailers such as Costco, Publix, Shop Rite, Price Chopper, Jewel, SaveMarts, Luckys, Lunds/Byerly's, SuperValu, Safeway, Albertsons, Spartan Stores, Bashas, Whole Foods, Shaw's Supermarkets, Kings, Roche Brothers, Key Foods, Stop-n-Shop, Giant Stores, Giant Eagle, Food Town, Randalls, Kroger, Shoppers, Marsh's Supermarkets, King Kullen, Lowes Stores, Central Markets, Weis Markets, Ingles, and The Fresh Market.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2016 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

