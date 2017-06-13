SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing, embedded FPGA IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, today announced that it will be participating in several activities at the Design Automation Conference (DAC) in Austin, TX. The company will be exhibiting and demonstrating the performance of its newest ArcticPro™ eFPGA technology. The company's CTO, Dr. Tim Saxe, will participate in a panel discussion about low power and reliability. Additionally, QuickLogic will present on the game-changing benefits of the company's embedded Field Programmable Gate Array (eFPGA) IP initiative.

Booth Demonstration

When: Monday, June 19 - Wednesday, June 21, 10am - 6pm

Where: QuickLogic booth number 2015

What: QuickLogic will demonstrate how its newest ArcticPro eFPGA technology is enabling developers to create SoC and ASIC platforms that can easily be tailored to serve multiple target applications. The company will also demonstrate how ultra-low power sensor fusion is implemented on an eFPGA to offload the CPU to maximize battery life and improve performance with standby current as low as 30uA and active power consumption of 125uA.

Panel

Who: Tim Saxe, QuickLogic's CTO

Title: "Minimizing IC Power Consumption: Top Down or Bottom up Design Methodology. What is the Starting Point?" - http://www2.dac.com/events/eventdetails.aspx?id=223-9

When: Monday, June 19, 3:30pm - 5:00pm

Where: Ballroom G

Presentation

Who: Mao Wang, eFPGA Product Marketing Director

What: This presentation will outline the reasons why eFPGA IP is an ideal solution to address IoT and other fragmented markets. It's inherent post-fabrication flexibility delivers lower overall product costs, the ability to add or modify features and increase product differentiation.

Where: SMIC Booth # 1713

For more information, conference program schedules and exhibit hours, please visit https://dac.com

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithms for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, visit www.quicklogic.com.

