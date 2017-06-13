EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "MamaMancini's") (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all natural food products (as defined by the United States Department of Agriculture), today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, ended April 30, 2017.

First Quarter Highlights:

First quarter of fiscal year 2018 revenue increased 37% to $5.4 million compared to $3.9 million in prior year period.

Net income for the first quarter was $128,000 versus net loss of $(226,000) in prior year period; a $354,000 increase.

Net income available to common stockholders was $81,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, during the first quarter of fiscal 2018, compared to a net loss of $(290,000), or $(0.01) per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Cash EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial metric (please refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures paragraph below), for the first quarter was $513,000 compared to $192,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

Cash flow from operating activities was $526,000 compared to ($438,000) in the year ago quarter.

Carl Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini's, commented, "We are off to a good start in fiscal 2018. Our strategy of focusing on selling our products into the food service area, on the perimeter of the retail grocery store, continues to gain traction. This section of the store offers fresh, minimally or non-processed, healthy foods where superior revenue and margin opportunities exist. This strategy has allowed us to develop larger retail store accounts that drive revenue and permits us to operate more efficiently. Breaking into profitability has been an important strategic goal. We now have now achieved profitability in each of the last three consecutive quarters. Our sites are now focused on achieving our first full year of profitability at the conclusion of the next quarter."

Mr. Wolf concluded, "Looking ahead, our goal is to get to a $40 million run rate by late summer of calendar 2017. This is not our internal projection but our goal. The key to the business right now is execution, which will cause the company to ramp up from a $20 million run rate to a $40 million run rate in less than a year. We expect a double-digit sequential revenue increase in the upcoming second quarter over the first quarter with similar increases in net income and cash EBITDA. That is a major undertaking. We are excited with the opportunities ahead."

First Quarter 2018 Results

Sales, net of slotting fees and discounts, were $5.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, a 37% increase compared to $3.9 million reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. The Company has sold into approximately 38,600 SKU's in 11,700 retail and grocery locations at April 30, 2017 as compared to approximately 35,000 SKU's in 11,400 retail and grocery locations at April 30, 2016. Gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was $1.9 million, or 35% of sales, compared to $1.5 million, or 38% of sales, in the year ago period. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was $128,000, compared to a net loss of $(226,000) in the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

Outlook

The Company's strategy of developing larger customers and exiting underperforming accounts that do not generate attractive returns has achieved improving operating results. The Company expects a continuation of revenue growth for the foreseeable future as it continues to develop larger accounts and introduce new product lines. As a result, the company is anticipating fiscal 2018 revenues to increase substantially over prior year and report continued profitability.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses Cash EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Cash EBITDA as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization plus any non-cash stock payments for expenses. The Company believes that the use of Cash EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of its financial statements in evaluating the Company's operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods. The Company uses Cash EBITDA in conjunction with traditional GAAP operating performance measures as part of its overall assessment of its performance, for planning purposes, including the preparation of its annual operating budget, and to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies. Management does not place undue reliance on Cash EBITDA as its only measure of operating performance. Cash EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at 9:00 am ET to review the results.

Interested parties may participate on the conference call by dialing (844) 889-4326 or (412) 317-9264. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation code 10103610, through March 31, 2017.

About MamaMancini's

MamaMancini's is a marketer and distributor of a line of beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, and chicken meatballs all with sauce, five cheese stuffed beef, turkey and chicken meatballs all with sauce, original beef and turkey meatloaves and bacon gorgonzola beef meatloaf, and other similar Italian cuisine products. The Company's sales have been growing on a consistent basis as the Company expands its distribution channel, which includes major retailers such as Publix, Shop Rite, Jewel, Save Mart, Lucky's, Lunds and Byerlys, SUPERVALU, Safeway, Albertsons, Whole Foods Market, Shaw's, Kings, Roche Bros., Key Foods, Stop & Shop, Giant, Giant Eagle, Foodtown, Sam's Club, SpartanNash, Hy-Vee, Topps, Kroger, Shoppers, Marsh, King Kullen, Central Markets, Weis Markets, Ingles, and The Fresh Market. The Company sells to distributors such as Sysco, AWI, UNFI, Driscoll Foods, SUPERVALU, Monterrey Provision Co., Burris Logistics and C&S Wholesale Grocers. In addition, the Company sells a wide variety of its products through QVC, the world's largest direct to consumer marketer, via on air presentations, auto ship programs, and direct purchases through the internet.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2017 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Tables to Follow

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets April 30, January 31, 2017 2017 ------------ ------------ (Unaudited) Assets Assets: Cash $ 436,447 $ 666,580 Accounts receivable, net 2,301,737 1,817,820 Inventories 180,929 443,623 Prepaid expenses 79,686 135,747 Due from manufacturer - related party 2,016,046 2,079,708 ------------ ------------ Total current assets 5,014,845 5,143,478 ------------ ------------ Property and equipment, net 1,311,777 1,175,508 Deposit on machinery and equipment 423,383 - ------------ ------------ Total Assets $ 6,750,005 $ 6,318,986 ============ ============ Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 770,071 $ 484,752 Line of credit, net 1,608,191 1,363,145 Term loan 140,004 140,004 Note payable - net 1,666,950 1,401,906 ------------ ------------ Total current liabilities 4,185,216 3,389,807 ------------ ------------ Term loan - net of current 478,327 513,328 Note payable - net of current portion 751,055 1,298,819 Notes payable - related party 117,656 117,656 ------------ ------------ Total long-term liabilities 1,347,038 1,929,803 ------------ ------------ Total Liabilities 5,532,254 5,319,610 ------------ ------------ Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 23,400 shares issued and outstanding, respectively -- -- Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 19,880,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding -- -- Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 27,947,539 and 27,810,717 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 279 278 Additional paid in capital 15,961,978 15,825,029 Common stock subscribed, $0.00001 par value; 66,667 shares, respectively 1 1 Accumulated deficit (14,595,007) (14,676,432) Less: Treasury stock, 230,000 shares, respectively (149,500) (149,500) ------------ ------------ Total Stockholders' Equity 1,217,751 999,376 ------------ ------------ Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 6,750,005 $ 6,318,986 ============ ============ MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended ---------------------------- April 30, April 30, 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- Sales - net of slotting fees and discounts $ 5,357,301 $ 3,923,977 Cost of sales 3,457,723 2,448,778 ------------- ------------- Gross profit 1,899,578 1,475,199 ------------- ------------- Operating expenses Research and development 25,588 30,562 General and administrative expenses 1,557,828 1,499,857 ------------- ------------- Total operating expenses 1,583,416 1,530,419 ------------- ------------- Income (loss) from operations 316,162 (55,220) ------------- ------------- Other expenses Interest expense (170,657) (161,762) Amortization of debt discount (17,280) (9,125) ------------- ------------- Total other expenses (187,937) (170,887) ------------- ------------- Net income (loss) 128,225 (226,107) Less: preferred dividends (46,800) (64,521) ------------- ------------- Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 81,425 $ (290,628) ============= ============= Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.00 $ (0.01) ============= ============= Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.01) ============= ============= Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 27,810,717 26,507,516 ============= ============= - diluted 32,532,135 26,507,516 ============= ============= MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended ---------------------------- April 30, April 30, 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 128,225 $ (226,107) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 107,081 76,703 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 17,280 9,125 Share-based compensation 90,150 179,208 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) Decrease in: Accounts receivable (483,917) (248,619) Inventories 262,694 (254,233) Prepaid expenses 56,061 (15,087) Due from manufacturer - related party 63,662 51,730 Increase (Decrease) in: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 285,319 (10,582) ------------- ------------- Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities 526,555 (437,862) ------------- ------------- CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for fixed assets (666,733) (18,650) ------------- ------------- Net Cash Used In Investing Activities (666,733) (18,650) ------------- ------------- CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of note payable (300,000) - Borrowings (repayments) of line of credit, net 245,046 481,039 Repayment of term loan (35,001) (30,000) Repayment of promissory notes - (79,490) ------------- ------------- Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Financing Activities (89,955) 371,549 ------------- ------------- Net Decrease in Cash (230,133) (84,963) Cash - Beginning of Period 666,580 587,422 ------------- ------------- Cash - End of Period $ 436,447 $ 502,459 ============= ============= SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash Paid During the Period for: Income taxes $ - $ - ============= ============= Interest $ 66,941 $ 72,311 ============= ============= SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Stock issued for Series A Preferred dividends $ 46,800 $ 131,513 ============= ============= Accrued dividends $ 46,800 $ 64,521 ============= ============= Debt extension fee included in principal balance of note $ 52,236 $ - ============= =============

