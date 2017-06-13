NEW YORK, 2017-06-13 22:15 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services, today announced certain key customer trading metrics for May 2017 for its retail and institutional foreign exchange business.



May 2017 Customer Trading Metrics from Continuing Operations:



· Customer trading volume (1) of $213 billion in May 2017, 21% higher than April 2017 and 21% lower than May 2016.



· Average customer trading volume (1) per day of $9.3 billion in May 2017, 6% higher than April 2017 and 24% lower than May 2016.



· An average of 334,536 client trades per day in May 2017, 4% lower than April 2017 and 32% lower than May 2016.



· Active accounts (2) of 128,242 as of May 31, 2017, a decrease of 1,124, or less than 1%, from April 30, 2017, and a decrease of 5,141, or 4%, from May 31, 2016.



· Tradeable accounts (3) of 109,295 as of May 31, 2017, an increase of 412, or 0.4%, from April 30, 2017, and a decrease of 5,882, or 5%, from May 31, 2016.



This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of FXCM Group. FXCM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported operating data. Any updates to previously reported operating data will be reflected in the historical operating data that can be found on the Company's corporate website www.fxcm.com/uk.



(1) Volume that FXCM customers traded in period is translated into US dollars. (2) An Active Account represents an account that has traded at least once in the previous twelve months and represents total trading accounts for both retail and institutional. (3) A Tradeable Account is an account with sufficient funds to place a trade in accordance with FXCM trading policies.



Continuing Operations Jan-17 Feb-17 Mar-17 Apr-17 May-17 Jun-17 Jul-17 Aug-17 Sep-17 Oct-17 Nov-17 Dec-17 Tradin 21 20 23 20 23 22 21 23 21 22 22 20 g Days in Perio d Active 132,096 130,518 130,832 129,366 128,242 - - - - - - - Accou nts - Ex FXCM US LLC (1),( 5) Active 46,794 45,427 - - - - - - - - - - Accou nts - FXCM US LLC (1),( 5) Active 178,890 175,945 130,832 129,366 128,242 - - - - - - - Accou nts (1),( 5) Tradea 106,206 109,133 109,080 108,883 109,295 - - - - - - - ble Accou nts - Ex FXCM US LLC (2) Tradea 50,611 143 - - - - - - - - - - ble Accou nts - FXCM US LLC (2) Tradea 156,817 109,276 109,080 108,883 109,295 - - - - - - - ble Accou nts (2) Daily 488,917 408,446 387,815 347,500 334,536 - - - - - - - Avera ge Trade s - Custo mers - Ex FXCM US LLC Daily 113,684 73,316 3 - - - - - - - - - Avera ge Trade s - Custo mers - FXCM US LLC Daily 602,602 481,761 387,818 347,500 334,536 - - - - - - - Avera ge Trade s - Custo mers Total Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) - Ex 253 201 225 176 213 - - - - - - - FXCM US LLC (3) Total Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) - FXCM $ 62 $ 38 $ 0 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - US LLC (3) Total $ 315 $ 239 $ 225 $ 176 $ 213 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) (3) Averag e Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e per Day (in Billi ons US$ Equiva $ 12.0 $ 10.1 $ 9.8 $ 8.8 $ 9.3 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - lent) - Ex FXCM US LLC (3) Averag e Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e per Day (in Billi ons US$ Equiva $ 2.9 $ 1.9 $ 0.0 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - lent) - FXCM US LLC (3) Averag e Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e per Day (in Billi ons US$ Equiva $ 15.0 $ 11.9 $ 9.8 $ 8.8 $ 9.3 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - lent) (3) Continuing Operations Jan-16 Feb-16 Mar-16 Apr-16 May-16 Jun-16 Jul-16 Aug-16 Sep-16(4) Oct-16 Nov-16 Dec-16 Tradin 20 21 23 21 22 22 21 23 22 21 22 21 g Days in Perio d Active 130,837 133,354 132,734 133,035 133,383 133,412 131,641 131,067 132,113 132,283 133,138 132,524 Accou nts - Ex FXCM US LLC (1),( 5) Active 41,363 42,454 43,273 44,036 44,756 45,253 45,183 44,816 45,834 45,795 46,420 46,378 Accou nts - FXCM US LLC (1),( 5) Active 172,200 175,808 176,007 177,071 178,139 178,665 176,824 175,883 177,947 178,078 179,558 178,902 Accou nts (1),( 5) Tradea 109,093 111,278 112,708 113,705 115,177 115,982 116,405 119,032 105,500 105,749 105,903 105,582 ble Accou nts - Ex FXCM US LLC (2) Tradea 53,543 54,001 54,656 55,463 55,673 55,525 55,264 54,416 49,567 49,237 50,025 49,771 ble Accou nts - FXCM US LLC (2) Tradea 162,636 165,279 167,364 169,168 170,850 171,507 171,669 173,448 155,067 154,986 155,928 155,353 ble Accou nts (2) Daily 598,424 576,345 504,069 523,385 491,144 505,934 503,479 436,116 504,103 477,914 538,144 426,394 Avera ge Trade s - Custo mers - Ex FXCM US LLC Daily 131,791 128,315 111,605 115,111 105,165 115,001 115,135 95,470 100,295 97,893 110,801 92,866 Avera ge Trade s - Custo mers - FXCM US LLC Daily 730,215 704,660 615,674 638,496 596,309 620,934 618,614 531,586 604,398 575,807 648,945 519,260 Avera ge Trade s - Custo mers Total Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) - Ex $ 305 $ 299 $ 313 $ 300 $ 271 $ 270 $ 257 $ 241 $ 291 $ 272 $ 311 $ 214 FXCM US LLC (3) Total Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) - FXCM $ 62 $ 63 $ 61 $ 61 $ 59 $ 62 $ 65 $ 54 $ 62 $ 57 $ 70 $ 46 US LLC (3) Total $ 367 $ 362 $ 375 $ 361 $ 330 $ 332 $ 322 $ 295 $ 353 $ 329 $ 381 $ 260 Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) (3) Averag e Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e per Day (in Billi ons US$ Equiva $ 15.2 $ 14.3 $ 13.6 $ 14.3 $ 12.3 $ 12.3 $ 12.3 $ 10.5 $ 13.2 $ 13.0 $ 14.2 $ 10.2 lent) - Ex FXCM US LLC (3) Averag e Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e per Day (in Billi ons US$ Equiva $ 3.1 $ 3.0 $ 2.7 $ 2.9 $ 2.7 $ 2.8 $ 3.1 $ 2.3 $ 2.8 $ 2.7 $ 3.2 $ 2.2 lent) - FXCM US LLC (3) Averag e Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e per Day (in Billi ons US$ Equiva $ 18.4 $ 17.2 $ 16.3 $ 17.2 $ 15.0 $ 15.1 $ 15.4 $ 12.8 $ 16.0 $ 15.6 $ 17.3 $ 12.4 lent) (3) (1) An Active Account represents an account that has traded at least once in the previous 12 months. (2) A Tradeable Account is an account with sufficient funds to place a trade in accordance with FXCM trading policies. (3) Volume that FXCM customer traded in period translated into US dollars. (4) During September 2016, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable. (5) Active Accounts represent total trading accounts not only retail accounts. This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of FXCM Group, LLC. Data is for FXCM Group, LLC.



About FXCM Group, LLC



FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (FXCM AU), and all affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms under the FXCM group of companies [collectively "FXCM"].



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services. The company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.



Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk, which may result in losses that could exceed your deposits, therefore may not be suitable for all investors. Read full disclaimer.



Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463 Vice-President, Corporate Communications jsales@fxcm.com