MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- NQ Exploration Inc. ("NQ" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: NQE) announces that it issued 4,199,315 common shares at a deemed price of $ 0.05 per share to Societe de Developpement de la Baie-James ("SDBJ"), pursuant to the conversion of SDBJ $ 200,000 unsecured convertible debenture (the "Debenture") and the payment of the Debenture interest of $ 9,965.75 due on May 25, 2017 by way of shares for debt.

ABOUT NQ EXPLORATION INC.

NQ Exploration Inc. is a mining exploration company with a solid portfolio of mining properties in the James Bay and Abitibi regions of Quebec as well as an interest in a coal project in Colombia. NQ Exploration Inc. is betting on Quebec's excellent mineral potential and favourable investment climate to produce new world-class gold and base metal deposits but is also pursuing its Colombian venture.

David Grondin

President and Chief Executive Officer

(514) 583-3490

www.explorationnq.com



