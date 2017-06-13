Technavio market research analysts forecast theglobal professional cleaning robots marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 44% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

Technavio has published a new report on the global professional cleaning robots market from 2017-2021.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global professional cleaning robotsmarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists industrial cleaning and commercial cleaning, as the two major end-user segments of which the industrial cleaning segment accounted for more than 70% of the market share in 2016.

"The manufacturing sector is very important for growth in both developed, as well as developing nations and it, contributes the largest share to the global economy. The incorporation of cleaning robots in the manufacturing industry is increasing, owing to the introduction of sophisticated equipment and increased awareness of the safety hazards associated with industrial cleaning. Moreover, equipment needs to be maintained efficiently to prevent damage and reduce downtime," says Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for roboticsresearch.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global professional cleaning robots market:

Reducing risk to human life

Non-availability of labor

The power backup and batteries used in these robots are crucial, as these robots work in areas where the humans cannot reach, such as pipes and tubes. Therefore, it is important for the cleaning robots to have an alternate power supply and self-charging capability, which enable them to work without a pause. Therefore, these robots are installed with the battery swapping facilities, where they exchange their discharged battery with a fully charged battery from the charging station. Battery swapping operation takes about 85 seconds, which helps in providing constant power supply to the professional cleaning robots.

The industrial cleaning operation is a dangerous process due to the risks associated. The equipment like pipes and huge filters, which operate at high temperature and are sometimes exposed to the harmful chemicals which may prove to be deadly to the labor. To avoid such incidences, the industries are implementing smart methods.

The use of the robots for critical operations like cleanliness has helped industries address the issues related to the health of the labor. Therefore, the implementation of the robots has proved useful in terms of taking precautions to save the labor from any danger.

Regions like the Americas and EMEA have seen a decline in the availability of skilled labor due to graying of the population. This is making it difficult for the industries to operate the plant at full capacity. Moreover, the cleaning application is a critical process, wherein workers may come in contact with many dangerous and tough to handle equipment like tanks and boilers. Also, the traditional industrial cleaning equipment that is operated manually engages workers in cleaning activity for a longer duration. This operation does not account for the revenue growth of the industry, due to which the industries try to avoid engaging labor for such activities. Therefore, the integration of robots into cleaning operations has helped industries save the time and energy of the labor, which can be utilized in other useful operations.

"The professional cleaning robots have helped industries achieve optimum utilization of labor and machines, due to the measures were taken by industries of not engaging labor in such activities. Also, the use of robots is more efficient and helps to implement and promote safe industrial cleaning methods. This has also helped in increasing the market growth of professional cleaning robots, says Sushmit.

